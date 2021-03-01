Webb Simpson commits to defend RBC Heritage championship

Defending champion Webb Simpson heads up a list of Team RBC ambassadors that will compete in RBC Heritage South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event, it was announced Monday.

This year’s tournament is being held April 12-18 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Simpson, along with previous RBC Heritage champions and members of Team RBC, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker will all be competing for a chance to take home another champion’s plaid jacket.

Simpson earned his seventh PGA TOUR victory at the 2020 RBC Heritage held last June. His other PGA TOUR victories include the 2020 Waste Management Open, 2018 Players Championship and the 2012 U.S. Open. The Charlotte, North Carolina resident is currently ranked #9 on the World Golf Rankings. Simpson joined Team RBC in 2019 and has a great history at the RBC Heritage. In his previous ten starts at Harbour Town, he carded six top-20 finishes, including a second place finish in 2013 after a losing a sudden-death playoff to McDowell.

Furyk served as the United States Ryder Cup Team Captain for the 42nd Ryder Cup, held at Le Golf National in 2018. He was also an Assistant Captain on the winning 2017 Presidents Cup team. The University of Arizona graduate has won 17 PGA TOUR titles and was the 2010 Player of the Year and FedExCup Champion. He earned two victories on the Champions TOUR in 2020 and will be making his 21st start at Harbour Town this April.

Kuchar won the 2014 RBC Heritage in dramatic style, holing a bunker shot for birdie on the 18th hole to earn a final day 64 and a one-stroke victory. Kuchar, who has been part of Team RBC since 2011, earned a runner-up finish at the 2019 RBC Heritage, falling by one stroke to C.T. Pan. His final round 4-under 67 was capped off by an 8 foot birdie putt on #18. The Sea Island, Georgia resident has competed in the RBC Heritage 17 times since turning pro in 2000. He carded his 8th and 9th PGA TOUR victories during the 2019 season.

McDowell earned his second PGA TOUR win at the 2013 RBC Heritage, where he defeated Webb Simpson in a sudden-death playoff. In 2019 he carded his fourth win at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. McDowell has 10 victories on the European TOUR and will be making his 11th start at Harbour Town this year.

Health and safety remain the number one priority, and the tournament has implemented a number of new protocols to keep everyone safe during the reimagined event. The fan guide to safety policies for the 2021 event are listed at RBCHeritage.com/COVID19.