Hurricane Willa heads toward SC. Here’s how it will affect Beaufort County

Hurricane Willa knocked out power and heavily impacted Mexico’s West Coast Tuesday afternoon and the Carolinas will see some impacts this weekend.
The Category 4 storm weakened over Texas and the Gulf Coast as it’s traveled east.
The storm will bring rain, snow and wind to the East Coast and could become the first nor’easter of the season, according to The Weather Channel.
Beaufort, Hilton Head and Bluffton will mostly see rain, said the Charleston National Weather Service said Tuesday morning.
There could be 1/2 to 1 1/2 inches of rain and strong gusts of wind up to 15 to 20 mph along the coast, the service said Thursday morning.
However, chances for flooding and severe tropical storm weather are minimal for the county, it said.
The forecast shows we can expect rain as early as Thursday. It is expected to be heavy Thursday night and into Friday.
The Carolinas should still keep a watchful eye out, though, as the hurricane season is far from over.
At 8 a.m., NWS Charleston reported a cyclone forming in the Atlantic that has a 70% chance to become a tropical storm or disturbance. It’s too early to tell for certainty if this will affect South Carolina, but so far the forecast shows no impact for our area, said the service said Thursday morning.
As hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, the Beaufort area has survived storm after storm since Hurricane Florence hit the East Coast in September.
Hurricane Michael left about 9,000 Beaufort County residents without power for a time and there were reports of 15 to 20 downed trees, according to previous reporting.
Beaufort County Forecast
Today
Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s, except in the mid 60s near the coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Friday
A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Sunday
Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
