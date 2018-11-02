FAQ for voters: What you need to know before heading to the polls in Beaufort County

Planning to vote on Election Day but still have questions? Here are answers to some of the common ones:
When are polling locations open?
The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.
What if I can’t make it to the polls on Election Day?
If you are on vacation or unable to get off work on Election Day — among other reasons — you may vote by absentee ballot.
Precincts for absentee voting in person are at 15 John Galt Road in Beaufort and 61 Ulmer Road in Bluffton. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The last day to vote by absentee ballot is Monday, Nov. 5, when hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Beaufort County Board of Elections phone number is 843-255-6900 and the website is bcgov.net/vote.
Where can I find a sample ballot?
The South Carolina Election Commission has a website set up where voters can check a sample ballot. Enter your county, your name and your date of birth in the form at http://bit.ly/checkyourvoterinfo.
Where is my precinct?
If you can’t find your voter registration card, you can determine your precinct location using the form on the Election Commission’s website at http://bit.ly/checkyourvoterinfo.
Vote.org also has a polling place locator that will show you a Google map to get to your precinct.
What do I need to bring with me to vote?
You must show a photo ID to cast your vote. You may use a South Carolina driver’s license or ID card, a South Carolina concealed weapons permit, a state voter registration card with a photo, a U.S. passport or a federal military ID.
Does my boss have to give me time off work to vote?
According to the South Carolina Elections Commission, employers are not required to give their employees time off to vote. Voters may vote by absentee ballot if they are unable to get to the polls on Election Day.
What do I do if there’s a problem at the polls?
Here’s what the Election Commission recommends: Talk to the poll manager at your voting precinct if you have any issue or complaint. If the issue is not resolved by the poll manager, contact the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County.
Where can I find election results?
Follow The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette on Facebook and visit islandpacket.com and beaufortgazette.com for coverage before the election and on Election Day.
