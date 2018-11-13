Which restaurants are open and serving Thanksgiving meals in the Midlands?

Thanksgiving is almost here, the time when we can finally have all the turkey, dressing, and cranberry sauce we want.
Some of us, though would rather not spend hours roasting a turkey or preparing for a crowd of relatives.
We found some restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day. Some of them will even have a special Thanksgiving menu.
(While some restaurants have their hours and menu set, others are still firming up the specifics. Be sure to call for details before finalizing any plans).
Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern
2030 Devine St. in Five Points
The restaurant has hosted Thanksgiving for more than 30 years. Details on hours and what’s on the menu are still to come, according to their Facebook page.
Make sure to give them a call for more information and to reserve your spot at 803-799-0196.
Doubletree Hotel, 2100 Bush River Rd.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., reservations required
Cost: $39.95 for adults; $29 military (must have ID); $29 seniors (65 or older); $16 for kids 5-10; kids under 5 are free. You can find the full Thanksgiving Buffet menu here.
You can make reservations at 803-744-2200.
1508 Main St.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $37 per adults; $15 kids 6-12; and kids under 5 are free. The restaurant will be serving its traditional menu and turkey breast on a skewer. Call ahead at 803-728-0887
All 15 area locations
When: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can find the full breakfast, lunch and supper menu and prices here. If you want to reserve a spot be sure to call the location beforehand.
924-A Senate Street, At the Hilton Hotel
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $39.95 for adults; $12.95 for kids. Full menu here (includes drink deals). You can make reservations at 803-212-6666.
All locations
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Thanksgiving Meal Kit you can order Nov. 17 through Nov. 25; Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meal To-Go, $67.99; Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go, $109.99 Turkey n’ Dressing Meal Dine-in, $12.99 per adult; $7.99 per child; Add pie for $8.99
The Southern restaurant chain will open its restaurants nationwide and even gives customers the options to take their turkey home. You’ll also want to call ahead to reserve your spot in the restauran. You can also order a meal to-go within 24 hours of the holiday.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
931 Senate St.
When: Open at 5 p.m.
You can find the full menu and prices here. If you want to call ahead before you go make sure to contact 803-256-2055
When: Open at 11 a.m.
You can find the prices and full menu here. There will also be a to-go menu. You can call for more information and to make sure seats are available at 803-782-1183
California Dreaming Thanksgiving Feast
401 South Main St.
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $19.95 per adult and $9.95 for kids 10 and under. You can find the entire menu on the restaurant’s Facebook event.
You can also cater your Thanksgiving meal from this local restaurant through Nov. 22. Call 803-254-6767 for more information or to reserve a spot.
Other chain restaurants and pubs that will be open include: British Bulldog Pub, Old Mill Brewpub, Golden Corral, IHOP, Denny’s, and Waffle House.
If you are a restaurant owner who plans to be open on Thanksgiving Day or see an event not listed, please email bsaunders@islandpacket.com with information.
