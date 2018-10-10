Hilton Head Town Hall.
Hilton Head Town Hall. Alex Kincaid akincaid@islandpacket.com
Hilton Head Town Hall. Alex Kincaid akincaid@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Ahead of Hurricane Michael, here’s what’s closed in Beaufort County

By Briana Saunders

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2018 02:09 PM

Here’s a partial list of what’s closing ahead of Hurricane Michael.

Beaufort

Town of Beaufort offices — Closed Thursday

City of Port Royal offices — Closed Thursday.

University of South Carolina, Beaufort — All classes and normal business operations are canceled and closed Thursday. Residence halls will remain open on both the Bluffton and Beaufort campuses.

Naval Hospital Beaufort — The urgent will be open until 10 p.m. Wednesday; Closed Thursday. The hospital anticipates re-opening Friday

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island — Thursday’s Family Day activities canceled; Graduation ceremony anticipated to continue Friday

Bluffton

Town of Bluffton

Boys and Girls Club, Bluffton — Open Wednesday until 6 p.m.; Closed Thursday.

Farmers Market — Cancelled for Thursday

Palmetto Breeze Transit and Breeze Trolley will not run Thursday; Usual bus routes will continue Friday

Hilton Head

Town of Hilton Head offices — Closed Thursday

All parks will be closed Thursday

Heritage Library — Closed Thursday.

Central Church — Canceled Wednesday service

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church — Canceled Wednesday night bible study

Jasper County

Lowcountry Food Bank in Yemasse — Closed Thursday; For immediate food assistance call 211

See a business or service not listed? Let us know at bsaunders@islandpacket.com

  Comments  