Ahead of Hurricane Michael, here’s what’s closed in Beaufort County

Here’s a partial list of what’s closing ahead of Hurricane Michael.
Beaufort
Town of Beaufort offices — Closed Thursday
City of Port Royal offices — Closed Thursday.
University of South Carolina, Beaufort — All classes and normal business operations are canceled and closed Thursday. Residence halls will remain open on both the Bluffton and Beaufort campuses.
Naval Hospital Beaufort — The urgent will be open until 10 p.m. Wednesday; Closed Thursday. The hospital anticipates re-opening Friday
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island — Thursday’s Family Day activities canceled; Graduation ceremony anticipated to continue Friday
Bluffton
Town of Bluffton
- Offices close at 4 p.m. Wednesday; Closed Thursday and expected to resume normal operations Friday.
- All Thursday. public meetings are canceled
- All public Beaufort county schools closed
Boys and Girls Club, Bluffton — Open Wednesday until 6 p.m.; Closed Thursday.
Farmers Market — Cancelled for Thursday
Palmetto Breeze Transit and Breeze Trolley will not run Thursday; Usual bus routes will continue Friday
Hilton Head
Town of Hilton Head offices — Closed Thursday
All parks will be closed Thursday
Heritage Library — Closed Thursday.
Central Church — Canceled Wednesday service
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church — Canceled Wednesday night bible study
Jasper County
Lowcountry Food Bank in Yemasse — Closed Thursday; For immediate food assistance call 211
See a business or service not listed? Let us know at bsaunders@islandpacket.com
Comments