Still not registered to vote in the Beaufort County elections Nov. 6? Here’s how you can be

The November 6 election is nearly upon us, which means if you’re not registered to vote, today’s the day to begin.

Today is U.S. Voter Registration Day. What better way to celebrate than to make sure you can walk into the voting booth and make your voice is heard.

According to a South Carolina Election Commission report, there are about 3 million South Carolina residents registered to vote, but only 2 million have actually participated in elections over the years (the total population of the state is about 5 million).





In Beaufort County, there are 119,827 registered voters out of the total 186,844 population.

For a number of states including South Carolina, 2018 marks the year when the state’s house of representatives are up for election. In Beaufort County, voters will decide Hilton Head’s new mayor, seven seats on the Beaufort County’s school board and five seats on county council. Statewide, voters will fill the governor’s chair and other positions.

The good news is that it’s still not too late to register to vote.

You can go the traditional route and visit your local DMV or county registrar’s office.

You can also fill out a form you can mail in or you can go online.

Here are the deadlines for registering to vote:

Online: Oct. 7

By mail: Oct. 9

In-person: Oct. 5

Where you can vote is also easy to find.

The South Carolina Election Commission offers a complete list of polling places based on your county. If you want to take a look at Beaufort County’s locations, check the county’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections for polling locations.

But if you can’t — or don’t feel like — going to the polls, filling out an absentee ballot is your best option. You don’t need your ID if you vote by mail, but if you decide to use an absentee ballot when you register, make sure you have your driver’s license or passport.

If you’re undecided about whom to vote for, there will be a number of local candidate forums.

These groups provide a calendar for upcoming forums in Beaufort County: