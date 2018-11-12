The tradition continues: 37th Thanksgiving meal at Parish Church of St. Helena

For the 37th time, the Parish Church of St. Helena Community Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 24, 2016. Rev. Shay Gaillard spoke with us about what makes the historic Beaufort church's annual tradition unique.
Food & Drink

Ready for Thanksgiving? Here’s a list of some of the buffets, restaurants that are open

By Briana Saunders

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

November 12, 2018 11:10 AM

If you’re not interested in smoking your own turkey or accidentally ruined Thanksgiving dinner last year, you can still eat well on the holiday next week.

Some area restaurants will be open for Turkey Day along with a few places hosting Thanksgiving events on Hilton Head and in Bluffton and Beaufort.

From buffets to free community events, here’s where you can go to celebrate Thanksgiving in the Lowcountry. (Unless otherwise listed, all happen on Thanksgiving Day):

Bluffton

Golden Corral Buffet and Grill

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thanksgiving Day 

Cost: $14.99 Thanksgiving Buffet

Hilton Head

Hilton Head’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s

One of the more popular spots on Hilton Head will have Thanksgiving dinner once again.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thanksgiving Day

Cost: Free

Thanksgiving with the Beach House

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Cost: $39 per person; $32, age 65 and older; $16 kids 3-12

Thanksgiving Buffet at Palmetto Dunes

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Cost: $43 per person; $23 kids 12 & under; kids 5 and under, free.

Thanksgiving Day Feast at Grand Ocean Terrace at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa

When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Cost: $85 per person; $35 children ages 6-12; kids 5 and under free

Thanksgiving Day Champagne Brunch & Dinner at Sonesta Resort

Brunch

  • When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23
  • Cost: $54.95 per person (13 and older); $26.95 kids 7-12; $10.95 kids 2-5

Dinner Buffet

  • When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23
  • Cost: $38.95 (13 and older); $18.95 kids 7-12 ; $9.95 kids 3-6

Skillets Thanksgiving Day Special

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Thanksgiving Day.

Cost: $21 for adults; $10 for kids

Poseidon’s Thanksgiving Dinner

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Cost: Cost and menu here

Skullcreek Dockside Restaurant

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Cost: $36 per person

Thanksgiving Dinner at Alexander’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

When: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Cost: $55 per person; $25 children’s turkey dinner with dessert (for kids under 12). Includes tax and 18 percent gratuity.

WiseGuys Thanksgiving

When: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Cost: $45 per person

Frankie Bones Restaurant & Lounge Thanksgiving

When: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Cost and menu here.

One Hot Mama’s Thanksgiving

You can eat inside or have your turkey delivered.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Cost and menu here.

Thanksgiving at Fishcamp

When: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Fishcamp on Borad Creek will serve their regular dinner menu (prices listed) along with a special menu for the day, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Thanksgiving Night at Reilley’s Grill and Bar

After you’ve enjoyed some turkey, cranberry sauce and dressing, come have a few drinks at this Thanksgiving event.

When: 6 p.m.

Beaufort

Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Parish Church of St. Helena

This Beaufort tradition has been feeding residents for about 39 years.

When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Cost: Free

If you are a restaurant owner who plans to be open on Thanksgiving Day or see an event not listed, please email bsaunders@islandpacket.com with information.

