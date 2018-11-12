Ready for Thanksgiving? Here’s a list of some of the buffets, restaurants that are open

If you’re not interested in smoking your own turkey or accidentally ruined Thanksgiving dinner last year, you can still eat well on the holiday next week.
Some area restaurants will be open for Turkey Day along with a few places hosting Thanksgiving events on Hilton Head and in Bluffton and Beaufort.
From buffets to free community events, here’s where you can go to celebrate Thanksgiving in the Lowcountry. (Unless otherwise listed, all happen on Thanksgiving Day):
Bluffton
Golden Corral Buffet and Grill
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $14.99 Thanksgiving Buffet
Hilton Head
Hilton Head’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s
One of the more popular spots on Hilton Head will have Thanksgiving dinner once again.
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Cost: Free
Thanksgiving with the Beach House
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $39 per person; $32, age 65 and older; $16 kids 3-12
Thanksgiving Buffet at Palmetto Dunes
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $43 per person; $23 kids 12 & under; kids 5 and under, free.
Thanksgiving Day Feast at Grand Ocean Terrace at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa
When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $85 per person; $35 children ages 6-12; kids 5 and under free
Thanksgiving Day Champagne Brunch & Dinner at Sonesta Resort
- When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23
- Cost: $54.95 per person (13 and older); $26.95 kids 7-12; $10.95 kids 2-5
- When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23
- Cost: $38.95 (13 and older); $18.95 kids 7-12 ; $9.95 kids 3-6
Skillets Thanksgiving Day Special
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Thanksgiving Day.
Cost: $21 for adults; $10 for kids
Poseidon’s Thanksgiving Dinner
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Cost: Cost and menu here
Skullcreek Dockside Restaurant
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $36 per person
Thanksgiving Dinner at Alexander’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
When: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $55 per person; $25 children’s turkey dinner with dessert (for kids under 12). Includes tax and 18 percent gratuity.
When: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $45 per person
Frankie Bones Restaurant & Lounge Thanksgiving
When: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Cost and menu here.
You can eat inside or have your turkey delivered.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Cost and menu here.
When: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Fishcamp on Borad Creek will serve their regular dinner menu (prices listed) along with a special menu for the day, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Thanksgiving Night at Reilley’s Grill and Bar
After you’ve enjoyed some turkey, cranberry sauce and dressing, come have a few drinks at this Thanksgiving event.
When: 6 p.m.
Beaufort
Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Parish Church of St. Helena
This Beaufort tradition has been feeding residents for about 39 years.
When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Cost: Free
If you are a restaurant owner who plans to be open on Thanksgiving Day or see an event not listed, please email bsaunders@islandpacket.com with information.
