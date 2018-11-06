2018 Midterm Election Results: What we know so far in Beaufort County

The 2018 Midterm Elections brought huge crowds to South Carolina this year, even shattering previous records.
There are a number of local positions on the ballot for midterms including at least seven open spots on the Beaufort County School District’s board, six candidates for Hilton Head Mayor and spots positions in Beaufort County and Hilton Head’s Town Council.
State Reps. Katie Arrington and Joe Cunningham are also battling to take over the District 1 Congress spot, replacing Rep. Mark Sanford.
There are also two Beaufort County districts where four candidates are battling for the S.C. House of Representatives.
After a huge voter turnout across the nation and Beaufort County this year, here are the unofficial results we have so far for the 2018 Midterm election in Beaufort County:
Beaufort County
- Beaufort County School District — Partial results for districts 2, 3, 4, 5 were reported as of 9:30 p.m.; 7, 8 and 10 showed no reports. Here are the unofficial results: Incumbent David Striebinger is leading at 50.26 percent
- State House of Representatives — Unofficial results show candidates Jeff Bradley and Weston Newton in the lead with 4 percent reported for District 123 and 28 percent for District 120 as of 9:30 p.m.
- Beaufort County Council — There are seven seats total up for election, but four seats feature unopposed Republican candidates. As of 10:18 p.m. only District 9 showed results with 13 percent of the precincts reported where Republican Mark Lawson was in the lead at 71.25 percent. Districts 8 and 10 showed no reported precincts
Hilton Head
- Hilton Head Mayoral Race (There were no precincts reported in Hilton Head 9:30 p.m.)
- Hilton Head Town Council (There were no precincts reported in Hilton Head 9:30 p.m.)
Regional
- District 1 Congress — The South Carolina Election Commission’s site showed 30 percent of the precincts were reported at 9:30 p.m. and had Katie Arrington in the lead at 53.23 percent and Joe Cunningham following at 46.74 percent
- According to the Associated Press, Rep. Henry McMaster has been called the winner of the S.C. governor race with 46 percent of the precincts reported. McMaster led 56 percent and Dem. James Smith following at 43 percent.
Referendums
Unofficial results as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday showed that the Land preservation and purchase had 63.51 percent “Yes” votes (9,816), 36.49 percent “No” votes (5,641)
The penny referendum — also known as the penny tax — was close at 50.59 percent “Yes” (7,494 votes), 49.41 percent “No” (7,320)
This story will be updated as results come in
