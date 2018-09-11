Some Midlands gas stations report outages. Experts say there’s still time to fill up

If you’re thinking about evacuating before Hurricane Florence makes landfall, there’s still time to get gas in the Midlands.
Despite a “significant uptick” in Midlands and Upstate fuel purchases and some reports of gas stations running out of fuel, there’s still plenty of gas in the Columbia area, said Michael Fields, the executive director of the S.C. Petroleum Marketing Association.
“There are some spot outages...some might just have premium left,” Fields said.
Monday night, a reporter from The State reported a BP gas station on Rosewood was temporarily out of gas. Another reporter found the Pitt Stop at Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce was out of fuel but expects to have more sometime Tuesday.
“Due to the evacuation, there has been a higher demand for fuel and with directional lane changes it has created longer delivery times for fuel trucks,” the South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores said in a written statement.
On Tuesday morning, another reporter from The State checked four local gas stations and found they all had fuel and were selling it for roughly $2.53.
Pops on Assembly Street, which had lines for gas Monday afternoon but not Tuesday morning, is “very low” on gas, manager Tiffany Tillman said. “We don’t expect to make it to two days... Hopefully (the refuel trucks) can make it before the rain comes.”
Other gas stations that still had gas as of Tuesday morning include:
- Sunset Point on Rosewood
- College Quik Mart on Whaley
- GasWay on Rosewood
Some refuel trucks are waiting in longer than usual lines to get gas from the pipes or tankers that fill them up, but that shouldn’t cause any serious shortages.
“The fuel is there,” Fields said.
Asked whether it would be smart for evacuees to fuel up now, or leave early to try to beat traffic, Fields said the best move is to get gas as soon as it’s available.
“I would get it before I get in the car and get going,” Fields said.
— Isabella Cueto and Jeff Wilkinson contributed to this report
See any fuel shortages? If so, please email reporter Lucas Daprile at ldaprile@thestate.com or message him on Twitter at @LucasDaprile
