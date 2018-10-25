8 Lowcountry restaurants you should visit to have the best shrimp and grits

Shrimp and grits are a Lowcountry staple, so much so that’s it’s easy to find them almost anywhere. The trick is finding the best ones.
If you’re not blessed with a granny who can make this dish for you, Beaufort County definitely has some tasty options.
Here’s a list of some of the best restaurants in Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort to enjoy shrimp and grits (and what people had to say about them). We’ve also included some Charleston locations.
Bluffton
The Cottage Cafe, Bakery and Tea Room
One Yelper said: “As my husband said ‘There’s some kind of magic going on in that kitchen.’ Quite a compliment from a jaded New Yorker! ... I had the Daufuskie Shrimp and Grits which was equally as scrumptious. A charming and comfortable place filled with fabulous food! Next time we’re in Bluffton, we’ll be back!”
Hilton Head
Sunset Grille
One TripAdvisor review said: “Should be top 10!! Beyond good what a pleasant surprise for lunch. Most of the places rated ahead of the Sunset Grille are not in the same league. Give it six stars. Great pate, shrimp and grits to die for and the crab cake and wonderful sauce was a big hit... Topped off with one of the best chocolate mousse that I have indulged in. Can’t wait to return for dinner.”
A Lowcountry Backyard
Several people raved about the restaurant’s shrimp and grits. One person even claimed to visit for both dinner and breakfast on the weekends.
Beaufort
Wren Bistro and Bar
A TripAdvisor mentioned how this was the best place to have shrimp and grits, but you’d probably heard that before.
“Wonderful place for unique dining. Very well restored location. As mentioned, the Shrimp and Grits lived up to expectations. The Mahi and Shrimp was a good selection in my opinion as well,” they wrote.
Of course, if you’re in the mood for a trip to Charleston, here are a few other honorable mentions we should include:
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar
This waterfront restaurant claims on their site to have the “unofficial” title of best shrimp and grits.
A number of TripAdvisor reviewers and Yelpers agreed, raving about the shrimp and grits.
One person even wrote: “I don’t know about the rest of the food on the menu because their shrimp and grits are my favorite in the city. I won’t order anything else!”
82 Queen
Apparently not only are the shrimp and grits here top notch, but the atmosphere is perfect.
If you’re looking for the perfect anniversary spot, this is the restaurant for you and your significant other.
Poogan’s Porch
According to this TripAdvisor review you can’t go wrong here: “You must try this place if you are near Charleston or if you are within 200 miles! The shrimp and grits are delectable and the service staff treat you like family which is the way you feel in this setting. Don’t miss this one!”
Hominy Grill
You can’t mention Charleston’s shrimp and grits scene without this restaurant.
When you search for “shrimp and grits” in the TripAdvisor menu, you’ll find nothing but people writing how they had the best shrimp and grits here.
Where do you like to eat your shrimp and grits? Let us know in the comments!
