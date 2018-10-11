Tropical Storm Michael damage update: Trees down across Hilton Head and Bluffton

Hilton Head Island emergency crews had a fairly busy night on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Michael made its way closer to Beaufort County, but officials said most of the rest of the county stayed normal.

Michael is expected to linger around Beaufort County through Thursday, where the National Weather Service said the storm will bring high winds and the potential for tornadoes.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office called the damage from the storm “minimal.” In a news release, the department said around 9,000 people lost power in the county, and that there were between 15 and 20 downed trees reported.

Hilton Head Fire Rescue responded to 14 calls from Wednesday at 9 p.m. until Thursday at 8:30 a.m., a news release from the department said.

Here’s a breakdown of the reasons for the calls on Hilton Head:

11 trees in roadways

1 power outage

1 car stuck in a ditch

1 fire alarm

According to the news release, there were no injuries as a result from any of the reported incidents.

Bluffton Township Fire District spokesperson Lee Levesque said his crews also responded to 14 calls last night, which he called “a normal evening.”

Levesque said crews normally see between 50 and 80 storm-related calls during hurricanes.

The SC Emergency Manager mobile app is an easy way for smartphone users to report damage from Tropical Storm Michael in South Carolina. The app alerts emergency officials.

Last night, he said there were three downed wires, including two in downtown Bluffton and one in Okatie. Crews did not differentiate between power lines, phone lines or cable lines — and assumed they were all electric.

One tree fell on a wire in Okatie and crews responded to three fire alarms in the area. Levesque said it’s possible that the fire alarms were triggered by thunder.

He said last night was “nothing out of the ordinary” in Bluffton, and that the area is lucky to be mostly spared from two hurricanes in two months.

Wind gusts peaked at 46 mph. at the Hilton Head airport around 8 a.m. Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael blew through the Carolinas. Here's a look at Coligny Beach.

In the coming hours, the storm is expected to move completely through the county. Levesque said crews don’t anticipate any big changes.

“We expect things to trail off and return to normal, he said. “We hope [that] by this evening things return to a normal Thursday.”

The Sheriff’s Office also aid conditions are likely to improve throughout the day, but “high surf and rip current advisories remain in effect” and residents should still stay out of the water.

As the storm moves out of Beaufort County, Levesque said the biggest danger is not necessarily weather-related.





“Our big concern right now are people trying to clean up things in their yards,” Levesque said.

He said residents should “look out for critters or power lines” that could be wrapped up in debris in yards or roadways.