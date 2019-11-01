No cooking, all eating for Thanksgiving: Here’s what’s open around Beaufort County

If you don’t enjoy cooking your own Thanksgiving feast — or maybe you are still traumatized by last year’s partially frozen or thoroughly burned bird — it’s time to make plans for the holiday.

With less than a month to go before Turkey Day Nov. 28, Beaufort County restaurants are taking reservations, and some are reporting that seats are in short supply.

Below is a list of restaurants, along with two free community dinners, where area residents and our visitors can dine on traditional holiday fixings and perhaps also make some new friends.

Prices and menus vary, but most of the businesses listed are offering a buffet or prix fixe menu during lunch or dinner hours.

BEAUFORT

Annual community dinner at Parish Church of St. Helena, parish hall, 507 Newcastle St.; noon to 2 p.m. following Holy Eucharist/Healing Service that starts at 11 a.m.; free meal; 843-522-1712

Bricks on Boundary, 1422 Boundary St.; noon to 9 p.m.; 843-379-5232

Golden Corral, 122 Robert Smalls Parkway; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; buffet; 843-525-9896

Panini’s Waterfront, 926 Bay St.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; reservations 843-379-0300

BLUFFTON

Golden Corral, 1196 Fording Island Road; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; buffet; (843) 836-1905

Sigler’s Rotisserie, 12 Sheridan Park Circle; 11:30 a.m. to last seating at 5:30 p.m.; buffet; reservations 843-815-5030

Montage Palmetto Bluff, Wilson Ballroom, 477 Mount Pelia Road; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; brunch; reservations (855) 838-3451

The Pearl, 55 Calhoun St.; 2 to 8 p.m.; reservations (843) 757-5511

HILTON HEAD

Alexander’s, 76 Queens Folly Road, noon to 8 p.m.; prix fixe menu; reservations 866-921-6639

Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s, 1 Hudson Road; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; free meal served family-style

Beach House, 1 South Forest Beach Drive; seatings at noon and 3 p.m.; buffet; reservations 877-782-0212

Fishcamp on Broad Creek, 11 Simmons Road; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; reservations 843-842-2267

Frankie Bones, 1301 Main St.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; reservations 843-682-4455

One Hot Mama’s, 7A-1 Greenwood Drive; 3 to 7 p.m.; (843) 682-6262 (Note: Only Hilton Head location is open.)

Palmetto Dunes Center Court Pavilion; 20 Carnoustie Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; buffet; reservations 877-497-2068

Poseidon, 38 Shelter Cove Lane No. 120; noon to 7 p.m.; reservations 843-341-3838

Skillets Cafe, 1 N. Forest Beach Unit J, Coligny Plaza; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; reservations 843-785-3131

Skullcreek Dockside, 2 Hudson Road; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; prix fixe menu; reservations 843-785-3625

Sonesta Resort, 130 Shipyard Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; reservations 843-341-1850

Westin Grand Ocean Terrace, 2 Grasslawn Ave.; noon to 5 p.m.; buffet; reservations 843-681-1046

WiseGuys, 1513 Main St.; noon to 7 p.m.; prix fixe menu; reservations 843-842-8866

OKATIE AND RIDGELAND

Chef’s Cornerstone Cafe; 149 Riverwalk Blvd. Unit 9, Ridgeland; noon to 4 p.m.; reservations 843-645-2255

Cracker Barrel, 157 Okatie Center Blvd. N, Okatie; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 843-706-9545

