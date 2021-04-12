Schedule of events and other info about the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head

The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, South Carolina’s long-running PGA TOUR event, begins Monday and concludes Sunday at the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Vehicle parking

Complimentary parking, with motor coach service to and from Harbour Town Marina (20-minute ride), 6:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, will be allowed at Coastal Discovery Museum, 70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head Island. No general spectator parking is allowed inside The Sea Pines Resort.

Bicycle parking at Harbour Town

Tennis courts next to the Harbour Town Golf Links Clubhouse parking lot. Cyclists must have a tournament ticket or a volunteer badge to be admitted through the gates of Sea Pines. Cyclists may enter Sea Pines at the Ocean Gate on South Forest Beach Drive or at the Main Gate on Greenwood Drive.

No fist bumps, autographs

A limited number of spectators will be allowed on-site, and strict health and safety protocols will be in place. Wear a mask. Upon entry, temperatures will be checked and fans must fill out a health-related questionnaire. And no autographs — or fist bumps and high fives with players — will be allowed.

Schedule

Monday and Tuesday: The course is closed to the public.

Wednesday: RBC Heritage Pro-Am, in which teams of four amateurs play 18 holes with a PGA TOUR pro, is 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: First round. Starting times are 7:20 a.m.-9 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on the 1st and 10th tees.

Saturday: Plaid Nation Day. Starting times are 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Sunday: The final round, with 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. starting times. The trophy presentation will be on the 18th green immediately following the close of play.

Tickets

Sold out.

Watch on TV, streaming





Watch the tournament on the Golf Channel 3-6 p.m. Thursday–Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday–Sunday and on CBS from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PGA Tour Live also offers live streaming, for a fee.

Dos and don’ts

A sampling of what you can bring: Binoculars (without case), umbrellas (without sleeves), mobile phones (must be on silent), food in clear, resealable bag not exceeding one gallon in size.

A sampling of what you can’t bring: No bags larger than a 6-by-6 inch purse, including backpacks; beverages; posters; selfie sticks