Island Packet staff wins 39 SC press association awards, President’s Cup for 2020 coverage

The Island Packet has won the President’s Cup for outstanding newspaper in the South Carolina Press Association awards for the fourth time in five years.

Current and former staff members at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette earned 39 awards, including 10 first-place honors, for their work in 2020, including reporting that revealed poor conditions in Hilton Head public housing, held police and Beaufort County Council accountable, and detailed the growing pains felt as development changes the look of the Lowcountry.

The newspapers’ work was entered alongside other daily newspapers across South Carolina with circulations between 10,000 and 30,000.

Here’s a breakdown of which stories won big:

First-place wins

Enterprise reporting: Kate Hidalgo Bellows for Mold, fire, roaches: Residents in Hilton Head’s public housing call out decades of neglect

In-depth reporting: Katherine Kokal and Kate Hidalgo Bellows for the following articles:

People living in sheds, RVs, a car and a boat on Hilton Head pay thousands to Realtor

Business once boomed in these Hilton Head Gullah neighborhoods. Why they’re empty now

Gullah land sold for Hilton Head subdivision could have 6-lane highway in its backyard

Investigative reporting: Lucas Smolcic Larson for this series on Bluffton DUI arrests:

In Beaufort County, hundreds arrested for DUI aren’t convicted. Why?

Bluffton honored for DUI enforcement, but 80% weren’t convicted. Here’s what happened

Bluffton officer targeted a tourist with DUI arrest. An $8,000 payout made it go away

Beat reporting: Jake Shore for a series of stories holding police accountable:

Being black means you’re far more likely to get arrested for pot in Beaufort Co., data shows

Top Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s investigator shares controversial posts on Facebook page

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy fired after buying illegal drugs, documents show

Government beat reporting: Kacen Bayless for coverage of Beaufort County officials:

‘Shadow government’: Top Beaufort Co. official uses private cell, hides docs, FOIA shows

Beaufort Co. Council plans to hire PR specialist with history of inflammatory tweets

Top Hilton Head leaders, Rodman met in secret to discuss US 278 project

Business beat reporting: Sam Ogozalek for coverage of federal spending in the Lowcountry related to COVID-19:

1 Hilton Head company’s address received 4 coronavirus loans worth $2.8M. Why?

Animal welfare group outraged after SC monkey facility gets $4.6M COVID-19 contract

‘A very big deal for us’: Gullah farmers group wins $576,000 coronavirus contract

Growth and development beat reporting: Kacen Bayless for these stories:

Bluffton area golf course could be rezoned and developed. Neighbors are fighting back

Over 600 homes approved 12 years ago are coming to the banks of the Okatie River

‘Against the law’: Beaufort Co. Chair privately emailed director on U.S. 278 road project

Education beat reporting: David Lauderdale for these stories:

You’ve got to live it’: Daufuskie Island from the teachers who followed Pat Conroy

The lost graduation: Pain, but hope from afar for Beaufort senior class in coronavirus

Why JoAnn Orischak mattered after all that Beaufort County school board dysfunction’

Arts and entertainment writing: Lana Ferguson for True-crime podcast features 25-year-old unsolved Beaufort County murder case

News section or special edition: The Island Packet staff for coverage of The Island Packet’s 50th birthday

Second-place wins

Mixed-media illustration: Drew Martin for a photo to go with a story about COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 coverage: The Island Packet staff

In-depth reporting: Sam Ogozalek and Katherine Kokal for these stories about COVID-19 related funding:

Why did a dozen Beaufort Co. private communities get small business coronavirus loans?

Investigative reporting: Kacen Bayless for coverage of Freedom of Information and the Beaufort County Council:

‘Against the law’: Beaufort Co. Chair privately emailed director on U.S. 278 road project

‘Shadow government’: Top Beaufort Co. official uses private cell, hides docs, FOIA shows

Beaufort Co. Council chairman resigns during heated meeting, denies any wrongdoing

Business beat reporting: Katherine Kokal for these Hilton Head stories:

‘No policy for this:’ Cancellations flood Hilton Head vacation rental companies

Hilton Head condos, once affordable for long-term renters, now are Airbnbs for tourists

‘First day jitters:’ Some Hilton Head, Bluffton restaurants reopened dining rooms Monday

Growth and development beat reporting: Katherine Kokal for these stories:

Want to weigh in on Arbor Nature’s proposed trash dump on Hilton Head? Here’s how

Education beat reporting: Rachel Jones for coverage of the Beaufort County School Board:

Beaufort Co. school board member alleges ‘campaign of harassment’ by employees, board

Riverview Charter board, director clashed on reopening plan prior to resignation

Beaufort Co. school board ends K-8 virtual class contract. What will schools use now?

Food writing: Kate Hidalgo Bellows for Everybody likes them’: Hardeeville veteran’s tomato stand keeps people coming back

Short story: Lisa Wilson for Meet the woman behind the inspirational sign that has Beaufort-area drivers honking

Sports enterprise reporting: Stephen Fastenau for How the RBC Heritage came back to Hilton Head after coronavirus halted everything

Sports column writing: David Lauderdale for these columns:

Why Pete Dye mattered: Golf genius part of Hilton Head’s DNA, Beaufort County’s money

Three years later, he finishes Hilton Head half marathon, but he’s not the same person

Miracle on Hilton Head: The secret to the backyard party no one will ever forget

Website: The Island Packet staff for islandpacket.com.

Feature video: Drew Martin for SC pellet mill operating without federal and state permits, environmental groups say

Third-place wins

E.A. Ramsaur Award for Editorial Writing: David Lauderdale for these columns:

Month of death: Beaufort County visitors, we love you but not in a pandemic

It is time to scrub ‘plantation’ from our communities, once and for all

Hilton Head’s mayor turns zookeeper while medical world pleads for masking

Obituary: David Lauderdale for ‘But this is home’: Hilton Head activist, native Perry White dies Wednesday at age 85

Sports section or magazine: The Island Packet’s RBC Heritage golf tournament coverage

Breaking news reporting: Lana Ferguson for stories about the search for a missing diver in the Port Royal Sound:

Man missing in Port Royal Sound is experienced diver and shark tooth hunter, friend says

As an SC man remains missing, fellow divers find a way to honor him and help his family

‘Can’t go through this again’: Missing SC diver’s family prays he’s found soon

Despite ‘aggressive’ efforts, search for the missing diver near Beaufort was suspended

Investigative reporting: Lana Ferguson for helping bring to light a Beaufort widow’s story:

Veteran’s widow got meds at SC Naval Hospital for 12 years, then had a month to pay $10K bill

‘We won!’: Vietnam vet’s widow charged $10.6K by SC Naval Hospital will be reimbursed

Beat reporting: Teresa Moss for this crime coverage:

Hilton Head man criticizes police search efforts for wife missing more than a week

He was a rising star in the restaurant scene when shot during a Beaufort area card game

A year after boat crash, Mallory Beach’s dad remembers her as one who helped others

Profile feature writing or story: Lisa Wilson for Have you seen her? Bluffton woman keeps lone Black Lives Matter protest going 11 weeks

Food writing: David Lauderdale for Best barbecue joints in the South: a tour with father, son, dog — Heaven on earth

Short story: Lisa Wilson for Hilton Head family finds giant alligator ‘Big George’ on patio. ‘He was very angry’

Sports enterprise reporting: Sam Ogozalek for ‘Everything’s weird’: Hilton Head high school football returns during COVID-19

Spot news photo: Drew Martin for a photo showing Hampton County tornado destruction

Newspaper’s use of social media: The Island Packet staff

Individual use of social media: Hilton Head reporter Katherine Kokal

Feature video: Ashley Jean Reese for Savannah, Ga. is known for its St. Patrick’s Day parade. What’s the history?

Sports video: Stephen Fastenau for RBC Heritage champ hits ceremonial tee shot at yacht basin to start tournament

General excellence: The Island Packet staff