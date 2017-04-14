Quick guide to RBC Heritage: Parking, fashion, parties and everything else

Heading to RBC Heritage this weekend? Here’s everything you know about the biggest social event of the year on Hilton Head Island.

Getting there

Here’s everything you need to know about parking.

If you bike: Bicyclists are allowed through the Sea Pines gates with a volunteer pass or golf ticket. Free bike parking will be available at 16 Baynard Park Road near the 13th green of Harbour Town Golf Links. Bike locks are encouraged.

Bicyclists are allowed through the Sea Pines gates with a volunteer pass or golf ticket. Free bike parking will be available at 16 Baynard Park Road near the 13th green of Harbour Town Golf Links. Bike locks are encouraged. If you drive: Free Heritage parking will be available at the Hilton Head schools complex at 70 Wilborn Drive off William Hilton Parkway. Motor coaches will run from the school lot to Harbour Town continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free golf parking will also be offered at Coligny Plaza on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttles will take spectators to a spot near Harbour Town from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Bicycle parking is also available at Coligny.

Free Heritage parking will be available at the Hilton Head schools complex at 70 Wilborn Drive off William Hilton Parkway. Motor coaches will run from the school lot to Harbour Town continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free golf parking will also be offered at Coligny Plaza on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttles will take spectators to a spot near Harbour Town from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Bicycle parking is also available at Coligny. If you Uber: During tournament hours, taxis and Uber drivers can pick up and drop off only at Harbour Town Bakery on 140 Lighthouse Road.

During tournament hours, taxis and Uber drivers can pick up and drop off only at Harbour Town Bakery on 140 Lighthouse Road. If you take a trolley from Sea Pines : Heritage Hours of Operation: Thursday – Sunday 6:30 a.m.- 11 p.m.

What to wear

This week, it looks like the forecast will be in fashionable favor with highs in the 70s.

If you’re picking out your RBC Heritage outfit, here’s a quick guide that should help with photos from of the best dressed folks at RBC Heritage on Thursday.

Where’s the party at?

Tito’s has taken over Harbour Town as an official sponsor of Heritage. Here’s a look of the new Tito’s Lounge.

If you want to get into the famous yacht parties of Harbour Town, check out this handy guide.

Where to watch the best golf

While there's no shortage of viewing venues at Harbour Town Golf Links, there are some prime spots that anyone can access, according to the experts. Here's more info.

Official phone rules

You don’t want to be that person who violates the “mobile device policy” for this years’ RBC Heritage golf tournament.

Here’s the official “mobile device policy” for this week’s RBC Heritage golf tournament.

Who’s playing . . .

Headlining the field: Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bryson DeChambeau, Ernie Els, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jim Furyk, Branden Grace, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman, Martin Kaymer, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Davis Love III, Graeme McDowell, William McGirt, Sam Saunders, Vijay Singh, Brandt Snedeker and Danny Willett. Here’s a recap from Thursday play.

. . . and when they tee off

Here are all the tee times for Friday.

When and where to watch RBC Heritage on TV

Tournament Airtimes on Golf Channel (Eastern):

Friday 3-6 p.m. (Live) / 11 p.m.-2 a.m. (Replay)

Saturday 1-2:30 p.m. (Live) / 11 p.m.-2 a.m. (Replay)

Sunday 1-2:30 p.m. (Live) / 7-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Golf Central Pre and Post Round Coverage on Golf Channel (Eastern):

Friday 2:30-3 p.m. (Live) / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

Saturday 12:30-1 p.m. (Live) / 2:30-3 p.m. (Live) / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

Sunday 12:30-1 p.m. (Live) / 2:30-3 p.m. (Live) / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

When to go for what you want

Here’s the official schedule of events

When to go if you want to see the amazing Boeing flyover

One of Boeing’s most innovative, unique planes will make a special soaring appearance over Hilton Head this weekend Saturday at 4 p.m.

Where to find our stories, photos and videos about RBC Heritage

It’s all in one place. Click here.