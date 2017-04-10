Wheel’s up! Boeing will fly Dreamliner jet at RBC Heritage this weekend

One of Boeing’s most innovative, unique planes will make a special soaring appearance over Hilton Head this weekend.
The 787-9 Dreamliner will soar over the 18th green of RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Saturday, the organization announced Tuesday on Twitter. Boeing has officially sponsored the event since 2011.
Last year, Boeing has extended a five-year title sponsorship of the Boeing Classic through 2021.
Boeing has operated in South Carolina for more than a decade, with a 141-acre campus in North Charleston that includes final assembly of its 787 Dreamliner. The manufacturer, with roots and a continuing major presence in Seattle, also sponsors a Champions Tour event there and similarly announced a five-year extension for the Boeing Classic.
The 49th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing will take place April 10-16 at Harbour Town Golf Links. Tournament tickets are on sale at www.rbcheritage.com.
