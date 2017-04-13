Here’s why the VIP section of the new Tito’s lounge at RBC Heritage is empty

Replace the Grey Goose Lounge with a Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, and what do you have?
The same rowdy Heritage party, but with a different type of vodka.
“I think it’s better, because the vodka’s better,” said Laurie Stir of Hilton Head Island. “It’s also manned better and very efficient.”
Aside from the noticeable name and brand change, the lounge on Heritage Lawn also went through a few other major alterations as well.
1. A second floor
The new Tito’s Stillwater Lounge features a second floor on top of the two side-by-side bars in small shipping containers. However, on Thursday, the second floor remained empty for most of the day.
Why? Because access to the second floor is not for the public.
In order walk up the stairs, you must have an orange “VIP” cup. The majority of people at Heritage this weekend won’t be able to step foot on the elevated bar area, because the cups were primarily given out to Tito’s executives and clients, according to employees in the lounge.
Your golden ticket into the second floor VIP section of the @TitosVodka lounge at #RBCHeritage pic.twitter.com/RUMBYZ61yF— Maggie Angst (@MaggieAngst) April 13, 2017
Repeatedly rejected by employees in the lounge, many spectators were disappointed they could not make use of the new, underused feature.
But as one spectator noted, “You can’t even see the course from up there.”
2. Couches
Three large couches allow spectators and partygoers a chance to relax in more comfortable seating, compared to the folding chairs and bleachers found elsewhere around the course.
“We hadn’t seen a couch until we’ve been here,” said Jessie Godshall, as she rested on a shaded couch inside the lounge. “This is nice.”
3. No glass-sided tent
The former Grey Goose Lounge on Heritage Lawn was under a large, glass-sided tent. Instead, the new Tito’s Stillwater Lounge features an open-sided tent over about half of the area, with high top tables underneath. Couches on either side of the tent offer additional seating.
“It would be different if it was raining, but when the weather is beautiful like this, you want to be outside,” said Sherry Blad, of Hilton Head.
4. No air conditioning
The Heritage Classic Foundation is going more toward open-air spaces, according to Steve Glaubit, with the Sea Pines Catering staff. “But no one was planning on it being this warm,” he said.
The former Grey Goose Lounge gave spectators a chance to escape the heat in some cool air, but the new open-air Tito’s lounge does not. According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Thursday was 81 degrees in Hilton Head. And with the hot sun beaming down on the black couches, many seats were left empty.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
