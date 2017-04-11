RBC Heritage

April 11, 2017 1:46 PM

The RBC Heritage, your cellphone and you

By Kelly Meyerhofer

The professional golfer is about to take his swing, the crowd quiets itself in the stands — and your cell phone rings.

That’s a definite violation of the “mobile device policy” for this years’ RBC Heritage golf tournament.

Here’s the full list of rules for the week:

▪  Devices must be on silent at all times.

▪  Calls may be made or answered only in designated “cell phone zones.”

▪  Devices may not be used to capture audio or video at any time during tournament week.

▪  During practice and Pro-Am rounds, photography is permitted in all areas.

▪  During official competition rounds, photography is prohibited within any areas of competition (i.e. teeing grounds, tee shot landing areas and on/around putting greens) or when requested by tournament staff, security, players or player representatives. Photography in non-competition areas is permitted.

▪  Data use (e.g. texting, email, etc.) will be permitted outside of designated “cell phone zones” all week.

▪  Data use is not permitted when players are in position to compete (i.e., when “Quiet Please” paddles are raised.)

