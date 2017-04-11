The RBC Heritage, your cellphone and you

The professional golfer is about to take his swing, the crowd quiets itself in the stands — and your cell phone rings.
That’s a definite violation of the “mobile device policy” for this years’ RBC Heritage golf tournament.
Here’s the full list of rules for the week:
▪ Devices must be on silent at all times.
▪ Calls may be made or answered only in designated “cell phone zones.”
▪ Devices may not be used to capture audio or video at any time during tournament week.
▪ During practice and Pro-Am rounds, photography is permitted in all areas.
▪ During official competition rounds, photography is prohibited within any areas of competition (i.e. teeing grounds, tee shot landing areas and on/around putting greens) or when requested by tournament staff, security, players or player representatives. Photography in non-competition areas is permitted.
▪ Data use (e.g. texting, email, etc.) will be permitted outside of designated “cell phone zones” all week.
▪ Data use is not permitted when players are in position to compete (i.e., when “Quiet Please” paddles are raised.)
