RBC Heritage parking: Everything you need to know

RBC Heritage parking has changed again this year, and there are some important things to know when you head to the golf tournament on Hilton Head Island.
Tournament practice rounds begin Monday and the competition starts Thursday.
Free Heritage parking will be available at the Hilton Head schools complex at 70 Wilborn Drive off William Hilton Parkway. Motor coaches will run from the school lot to Harbour Town continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Free golf parking will also be offered at Coligny Plaza on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttles will take spectators to a spot near Harbour Town from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Bicycle parking is also available at Coligny.
No parking will be offered at Coastal Discover Museum at Honey Horn due to ongoing Hurricane Matthew debris cleanup.
General spectator parking is not offered inside the Sea Pines gates. Handicapped parking will be available in Sea Pines but at a different lot than last year. The handicap passes will be distributed by Sea Pines security, at 175 Greenwood Drive.
Bicyclists are allowed through the Sea Pines gates with a volunteer pass or golf ticket. Free bike parking will be available at 16 Baynard Park Road near the 13th green of Harbour Town Golf Links. Bike locks are encouraged.
During tournament hours, taxis and Uber drivers can pick up and drop off only at Harbour Town Bakery on 140 Lighthouse Road.
Taxis will be stationed at the bakery after tournament play for pick up. Uber drivers will be able to pick up at locations around the Harbour Town Golf Links when play ends.
Uber had suspended service to Sea Pines in March amid ongoing negotiations with the private community. The ride-sharing service recently reached an agreement to again provide rides inside the gates.
Tournament officials moved parking out of Sea Pines in 2015 after heavy rains had swamped the grassy parking areas within the gates the previous year.
Hurricane Matthew ravaged Hilton Head Island in October, and some repairs are ongoing at Harbor Town Marina. Honey Horn has been used to process the town’s storm debris.
