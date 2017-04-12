Hungry at Heritage? Here’s your food and drink menus.

Hungry or thirsty at Heritage? Here are some of the vendors at the tournament:
Hilton Head Firefighters Association Concession Stand
Where: Near the 9th hole
Food
▪ Hot dog, $4
▪ Chili dog, $4.50
▪ BBQ pulled pork sandwich, $6
▪ Italian sausage, $6
▪ Salad (Chef or Caesar), $6.25
▪ Danish, muffin or brownie, $2
▪ Breakfast sandwich, $5
▪ Cookies, chips, candy, $1.50
▪ Apple snack pack, $1.50
▪ Soft pretzel, $3
▪ Kettle corn, $4
Kroger deli sandwiches
▪ Ham & cheese, $6.25
▪ Turkey & cheese, $6.25
▪ Sliced deli chicken, $6.25
▪ Pimento cheese, $4
Drink
▪ Bottled water, $2.50
▪ Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, $2.50
▪ Fuze sweet tea, Fuze Half & Half, Powerade, $2.50
▪ Apple juice, orange juice, $2.50
▪ Coffee, $1
▪ Budweiser, Michelob Extra, Michelob Ultra Cactus Lime, Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, $5
▪ Shock Top Belgian White, Landshark, Goose Island IPA, $6
▪ Clos du Bois (Chardonnay or Cabarnet), $6
▪ Ruffino Prosecco Sparkling, $10
▪ Mimosa, $8
▪ Koozie, $3
Wine @ Nine
Where: Near the ninth hole
Meiomi Rose, $10
Meiomi Chardonnay, $8
Simi Sauvignon Blanc, $8
Meiomi Pinot Noir, $8
Simi Cabarnet, $10
Ruffino Prosecco, $10
Mimosa, $8
The Champion Pavilion Bar
Where: To the left of the clubhouse
Food
▪ Caesar salad, $8.50, add chicken for $5.25
▪ Hot or mild chicken wings with celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese dip, six for $8.50, 12 for $16
▪ Hot dog, $6.50
▪ Chicken or tuna salad with melon and crackers, $12.75
▪ Grilled chicken breast sandwich, $11.75
▪ BBQ pulled pork sandwich with Southern slaw, $11.75
▪ BBQ plate of pulled and smoked pork with cabbage slaw, baked beans and corn muffin, $12.75
▪ Club wrap (turkey, ham, bacon and provolone in whole wheat tortilla wrap), $12.75
▪ Bag of chips, $2.25
▪ Jumbo chocolate chip cookie, $3.25
Drink
▪ Tito’s cocktails, $11
▪ Resort liquor cocktails, $9
▪ Premium liquor cocktails, $12
▪ Tito’s Bloody Mary, $11
▪ Beer (Michelob Ultra, Landshark, Budweiser, Goose Island, Shock Top), $5 for 12-oz., $7 for 16-oz.
▪ Clos du Bois wine by the glass, $9
▪ Ruffino prosecco, $9
▪ Mimosa, $10
▪ Bottled water, soft drinks, $4
The Heritage Deck Bar
Where: Right outside the clubhouse
▪ Tito’s cocktails, $11
▪ Resort liquor cocktails, $9
▪ Premium liquor cocktails, $12
▪ Tito’s Bloody Mary, $11
▪ Beer (Michelob Ultra, Landshark, Budweiser, Goose Island, Shock Top), $5 for 12-oz., $7 for 16-oz.
▪ Clos du Bois wine by the glass, $9
▪ Ruffino prosecco, $9
▪ Mimosa, $10
▪ Bottled water, soft drinks, $4
Van Landingham Rotary Club
Where: Between holes 8 and 9
Food
Where: Between holes 8 and 9
▪ Hot dog, $4
▪ BBQ pulled pork sandwich, $6
▪ Salad (Chef or Caesar), $6.25
▪ Breakfast sandwich, $5
▪ Cookies, chips, candy, $1.50
▪ Soft pretzel, $3
Kroger deli sandwiches
▪ Ham & cheese, $6.25
▪ Turkey & cheese, $6.25
▪ Sliced deli chicken, $6.25
▪ Pimento cheese, $4
Drink
▪ Bottled water, $2.50
▪ Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, $2.50
▪ Fuze sweet tea, Fuze Half & Half, Powerade, $2.50
▪ Apple juice, orange juice, $2.50
▪ Coffee, $1
▪ Budweiser, Michelob Extra, Michelob Ultra Cactus Lime, $5
▪ Shock Top Belgian White, Landshark, Goose Island IPA, $6
▪ Clos du Bois (Chardonnay or Cabarnet), $6
▪ Ruffino Prosecco Sparkling, $8
▪ Mimosa, $6
▪ Koozie, $3
Sea Pines Montessori Academy Concession Stand
Where: Between holes 10 and 16
Food
Where: Between holes 10 and 16
▪ Hot dog, $4
▪ Chili dog or cheese dog, $4.50
▪ BBQ pulled pork sandwich, $6
▪ Cheese pizza slice, $3
▪ Pepperoni pizza slice, $3.50
▪ Salad (Chef or Caesar), $6.25
▪ Danish, muffin or brownie, $2
▪ Breakfast sandwich, $5
▪ Cookies, chips, candy, $1.50
▪ Apple snack pack, $1.50
▪ Soft pretzel, $3
▪ Kettle corn, $4
Kroger deli sandwiches
▪ Ham & cheese, $6.25
▪ Turkey & cheese, $6.25
▪ Sliced deli chicken, $6.25
▪ Pimento cheese, $4
Drink
▪ Bottled water, $2.50
▪ Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, $2.50
▪ Fuze sweet tea, Fuze Half & Half, Powerade, $2.50
▪ Apple juice, orange juice, $2.50
▪ Coffee, hot chocolate, $1
▪ Monster Energy, $4
▪ Budweiser, Michelob Extra, Michelob Ultra Cactus Lime, Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, $5
▪ Shock Top Belgian White, Landshark, Goose Island IPA, $6
▪ Clos du Bois (Chardonnay or Cabarnet), $6
▪ Ruffino Prosecco Sparkling, $8
▪ Mimosa, $6
▪ Koozie, $3
Island Rec Concession Stand
Where: At the end of hole 15
Food
Where: At the end of hole 15
▪ Hot dog, $4
▪ Chili dog or cheese dog, $4.50
▪ Chili cheese dog, $5
▪ BBQ dog, $5
▪ BBQ pulled pork sandwich, $6
▪ Salad (Chef or Caesar), $6.25
▪ Cookies, chips, candy, $1.50
▪ Apple snack pack, $1.50
▪ Brownie, $2
▪ Soft pretzel, $3
▪ Soft pretzel with cheese, $3.50
▪ Kettle corn, $4
Kroger deli sandwiches
▪ Ham & cheese, $6.25
▪ Turkey & cheese, $6.25
▪ Sliced deli chicken, $6.25
▪ Pimento cheese, $4
Drink
▪ Bottled water, $2.50
▪ Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, $2.50
▪ Fuze sweet tea, Fuze Half & Half, $2.50
▪ Apple juice, orange juice, $2.50
▪ Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, $5
▪ Shock Top Belgian White, Landshark, Goose Island IPA, $6
▪ Clos du Bois (Chardonnay or Cabarnet), $6
▪ Ruffino Prosecco Sparkling, $8
▪ Mimosa, $6
▪ Koozie, $3
Are you running a food stand on tournament grounds that isn’t listed here? Email your menu to kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com.
Comments