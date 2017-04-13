Getting on board for Harbour Town yacht parties ... no invite, no problem?

Walk by the Harbour Town Yacht Basin during the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Hilton Head Island, and it’s hard not to gawk at the rows and rows of luxurious boats, each deserving of its own feature on “MTV Cribs.”

While Hurricane Matthew dealt a blow to the basin last fall, it was back in full swing Thursday.

Stephanie and Jim Lindley, of Savannah, owners of a 70-foot gray halt named Brain Waves, have been traveling to the annual event on Hilton Head for nearly 25 years.

“Living in the south is so beautiful,” Stephanie said. “And (Brain Waves) is such a great excuse to stay outside and enjoy being on the water even more.”

Brain Waves, which the Lindleys have been told looks like James Bond’s boat or Michael Jordan’s tennis shoes, grants the couple one the hottest ticket in town this weekend — a nearly weeklong party spanning from one boat to the next in Harbour Town’s marina.

“It’s like a walking cocktail party,” Stephanie said.

... A cocktail party that many would love to attend, but few have the necessary invitation.

Although we’d all love to strut onto one of the yachts and enjoy a fancy cocktail while soaking in a rooftop hot tub, walking onto a stranger’s boat uninvited is a big no no, according to yacht owners and captains in the harbor.

However, that doesn’t stop some impulsive people from giving it a whirl and trying to snag a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle that is yachting.

But yacht owners are on to them. If you’re thinking of using any of the following four questions in the hopes of getting an invite to board, you might want to think again:

▪ Can I use your restroom?

▪ I have (or I used to have) a boat just like this one, can I come in and take a look?

▪ I know (insert random name). Can I come on?

▪ My son/daughter thinks your boat is beautiful. Can we take a tour?

While these questions rarely get the results people are looking for, a small segment of the population at Heritage do have the golden ticket to get on board.

According to yacht owners, your best chance at getting on a boat is if you’re:

▪ A professional golfer

▪ A child

If, by the grace of the yachting god, you do get an OK to hop on board and join the party, though, you’ll want to be prepared.

Here are a couple tips for proper boat etiquette:

▪ Ask permission before coming on board. Always knock on the bow of the boat or yell up to the owners or crew members.

▪ Remove your shoes before boarding. If you’re not wearing actual boat shoes — and you’re probably neither wearing nor carrying a pair in your bag — take off your shoes before getting the boat.

▪ Follow the instructions from the captain and crew.