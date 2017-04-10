RBC Heritage schedule, April 10-16

MONDAY
Opening Ceremony, 10 a.m.
Heritage Week begins with its traditional parade from Harbour Town Yacht Basin to the 18th green, where defending champion Branden Grace will hit the ceremonial opening shot into Calibogue Sound accompanied by a cannon blast. This year, an additional cannon shot will be fired in honor of the late Arnold Palmer.
TUESDAY
Practice rounds, all day
Tee times are at players’ discretion, and may begin at either the first or 10th tee.
Youth putting contest, 3 p.m.
Children 15 and under are invited to putt with PGA Tour professionals on the Harbour Town practice green. Participants will receive a tournament souvenir.
Family Movie Night, 4:30 p.m.
“Trolls” will be shown on the Heritage Lawn between the 17th and 18th holes.
WEDNESDAY
RBC Heritage Pro-Am, 7 a.m.
Each group will include on PGA Tour pro, with groups starting at both the first and 10th tees.
Atlantic Dunes Pro-Am, 10 a.m.
The RBC Heritage’s newest pro-am showcases the new Atlantic Dunes course designed by five-time champion Davis Love III. This pro-am has a shotgun start.
THURSDAY
First round, all day
Morning tee times range from 7:20 to 9 a.m., with golfers starting from Harbour Town’s first and 10th tees. Afternoon tee times range from 11:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Second round, all day
Morning tee times range from 7:20 to 9 a.m., with golfers starting from Harbour Town’s first and 10th tees. Afternoon tee times range from 11:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Third round, all day
Tee times run from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., depending on how many participants make the cut. All golfers will begin on the first tee, unless weather alters plans.
Plaid Nation Day, Noon to 2 p.m.
Contests on the Heritage Lawn between the 17th and 18th holes, along with chances to win prizes and 2018 RBC Heritage tickets.
Concert on the Heritage Lawn, about 8 p.m.
Whitley Deputy and the B-Town Project will entertain ticketholders.
SUNDAY
Sunrise Service, 7:30 a.m.
The service will take place on the 18th green and features a local minister, music and nondenominational prayer.
Easter Egg Hunt, about 8:30 a.m.
A free event allows young egg hunters to root around the Heritage Lawn for colorful prizes from the Easter Bunny.
Final round, all day
Tee times run from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with all golfers starting on the first tee.
Trophy presentation, after play
The presentation of the champion’s trophy and tartan jacket takes place on the 18th green.
