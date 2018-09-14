Friday storm center for Beaufort Co.: What to know now that we appear clear of Florence

As of the Friday morning forecast from the National Weather Service, Beaufort County is no longer expected to experience significant effects from Hurricane Florence.
If you have a storm-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story or direct message us on The Island Packet’s Facebook page or The Beaufort Gazette’s Facebook page.
We will post the answers to each question here and update this list throughout the day.
Bookmark this page for the latest information.
The latest
— Where can I get breakfast this morning?
— The storm turned north. Can Beaufort County relax now?
— When and where will the storm make landfall?
— Live updates of what’s happening in North Carolina throughout the day
For evacuees returning home
— LIVE: Beaufort County traffic conditions
— LIVE: South Carolina traffic conditions
— LIVE: I-95 traffic conditions
— Cross Island Parkway toll information
The closures
— Are the airports still open?
— What if I need to go to the hospital?
— When will trash service resume in Beaufort County?
— When are Jasper County shelters opening?
— What’s happening on Parris Island?
— When will Beaufort Co. schools reopen?
Stay ready
— Sign up for mobile news alerts
— Information to store in your phone ahead of any storm
— Sign up here for alerts from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division
— If you see price gouging, here’s what you should do
Weather report
— Livestream of Hilton Head Island beaches
— What are beach conditions like?
— Why ‘storm surge’ is one of the biggest threats to Beaufort County during a hurricane
— Here’s how a storm surge could affect each Beaufort County town
Back in the day and other stuff
— Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence
— SC Gov. McMaster was right to call off the evacuation Tuesday
— Close calls, regrets and other stories from those who stayed in Beaufort County during Hurricane Matthew
— Beaufort County seems to be reacting differently to this storm. Why is that?
— South Carolinians have evacuation on the mind. Just ask Google
— Watch As Hurricane Hugo strengthens as it approaches the U.S. East Coast
— Here’s how the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons differ
Comments