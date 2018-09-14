Beaufort County Schools to reopen Monday. When will students make up the missed days?

After canceling school for four days due to Hurricane Florence, the Beaufort County School District will resume classes Monday.
The school district had originally planned to make a decision over the weekend, but district spokesperson Jim Foster said this would give teachers and families more time to prepare.
“Our goal is to give any employees who evacuated as early a notice as possible,” Foster said.
Decisions on when makeup days will take place will be made by the Beaufort County Board of Education next week, according to Foster.
Under South Carolina law, each school district must build three makeup days into their calenders. For Beaufort County, those days are Nov. 21, June 3 and June 4.
Local school boards then have the option to waive an additional three days when schools are closed due to snow, extreme weather conditions or other disruptions.
The board or education will have their next meeting Tuesday night.
Comments