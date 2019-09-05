Weather News
Thursday Storm Center: What Beaufort County needs to know about Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian remains powerful Category 3 storm 70 miles from Charleston SC coast
As Hurricane Dorian brushes by Beaufort County, 25,000 residents are without power, trees have fallen but the area has seen no major flooding as of Thursday morning.
Below are links to questions and answers about the storm as it churns 70 miles offshore.
If you have a Hurricane Dorian-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story or direct message us on the Island Packet’s Facebook page or the Beaufort Gazette’s Facebook page.
We will post the answers to each question here and update this list throughout the day. Bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest information available.
The latest
For the most recent Hurricane Dorian tracking map, visit islandpacket.com.
At sunrise Thursday, here’s a first look at reports of Hurricane Dorian damage
Hurricane Dorian’s eye moved away from Beaufort County, but worst of wind, rain this morning
Around 25,000 without power in Beaufort Co. as Hurricane Dorian brings wind, rain
As Dorian roars off the SC coast, numerous trees falling in Beaufort Co.
Are the bridges to Hilton Head open?
Basic needs
Here’s what to do if you see price gouging
Things you wonder
Is Dorian a girl name or a boy name?
Why did Hurricane Dorian come to a standstill?
What would a 140 mph gust feel like if you were standing in it?
How do Outer Banks wild horses survive hurricanes like Dorian? They use their butts
Speaking of history
Does Hurricane Dorian’s track look familiar? Some recall Matthew’s devastating floods
Current conditions
LIVE: Beaufort County traffic conditions
LIVE: South Carolina traffic conditions
Comments