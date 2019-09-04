Over 1,000 without power in Beaufort Co. as Hurricane Dorian brings wind, rain

Are you prepared for a power outage? Here are some essential items to keep on hand Power outages can strike at any time — not just during bad weather. But in the midst of hurricane season, it's even more important to be prepared. Here's a quick list of items to keep in your home just in case. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Power outages can strike at any time — not just during bad weather. But in the midst of hurricane season, it's even more important to be prepared. Here's a quick list of items to keep in your home just in case.

Are you experiencing power outages? Contact us at newsroom@islandpacket.com to report it.

More than 1,000 people are experiencing power outages as Hurricane Hurricane Dorian brings rain and wind to Beaufort and Jasper Counties, according to a Dominion Energy map.

Dominion Energy is reporting three power outages Wednesday night.

Around 438 customers are being affected in Okatie near S.C. 170 in the Cherry Point neighborhood and surrounding area near the Okatee River.

That outage is expected to be repaired around 1 a.m., according to the outage map.

Further north, around 446 customers are affected by an outage in the Land’s End area of St. Helena Island near Seaside Road.

That outage is expected to be repaired around 1:30 a.m., the outage map says.

An outage map from Dominion Energy shows three confirmed large outages Wednesday, Sept. 4 as Hurricane Dorian brings wind and rain to Beaufort County. Dominion Energy

Also on St. Helena Island, around 167 customers are being affected by an outage on the north end of the island near Coffin Creek. It’s expected to be resolved at 12:30 a.m.

Palmetto Electric, which services most of Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, did not have any outages reported as of 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Hurricane Dorian regained its status as a Category 3 storm, according to reports from Weather Nation.

Other effects of the storm

Through 10 p.m., there were around a dozen reports of downed trees across the county.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, a 20-foot tree fell near Port Royal Plantation on Hilton Head Island, blocking two eastbound lanes of U.S. 278.

The tree was quickly removed from the road as fire crews took a chainsaw to the trunk and vines surrounding the branches.

At least six downed trees were reported in Bluffton before 9 p.m., including one in the parking lot of The Crowne apartments.

A downed tree on Gum Tree Road on Hilton Head Island as Hurricane Dorian brings rain and higher wind to the island. After a quiet evening, the Hilton Head 911 dispatch center got three calls of downed trees around 10 p.m., according to Hilton Head Fire Rescue. Hilton Head Fire Rescue Special to The Island Packet

The other five were “easily cleared,” said Bluffton Township Fire Capt. Lee Levesque. “The biggest tree took a maximum of 10 minutes because (firefighters) had to cut it twice.”

In the northern part of the county, a downed tree was reported on St. Helena Island on a dead-end road, said Maj. Bob Bromage, public information officer for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 8 p.m., Fripp Island was experiencing wind gusts of 54 mph, the Weather Channel reported.

But emergency calls were light early in the evening. Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department had reported only five storm-related calls as of 8:30 p.m.

At 10 p.m., the Hilton Head Island call center got a trio of calls of downed trees at Gum Tree Road, Wild Horse Road and Ridgewood Lane in Sea Pines. Crews responded to the downed trees, all three of which were blocking roads.

Crews were unable to clear the tree at Gum Tree Road because it was tangled in two other trees, according to Hilton Head Fire Rescue.