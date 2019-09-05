Are the bridges to Hilton Head open on Thursday morning?

‘Proceed with caution’: Hilton Head bridge clear Thursday as Dorian moves up SC coast Chris Blankenship with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue drove over the Hilton Head bridges Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian began to move further north along the S.C. coast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Blankenship with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue drove over the Hilton Head bridges Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian began to move further north along the S.C. coast.

Beaufort County was still seeing strong winds related to Hurricane Dorian on Thursday morning, but the bridges onto Hilton Head were not blocked.

However, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release urged motorists to stay off the road, including bridges and causeways, until the storm has passed.

Officials earlier had said crossing the county’s bridges would be unsafe once winds reached tropical storm-force.

Winds reaching 40 mph or higher are considered tropical storm-force.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sarah Johnson, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told The Island Packet that the possibility of hurricane-force winds would remain through mid-morning.

“The worst of the rain and wind is going to be through late morning, could go through this afternoon, but will mostly be done by this evening,” she said.

Traffic cameras showed mostly empty streets in Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head on Thursday morning.