Hurricane Dorian’s eye moved away from Beaufort County, but worst of wind, rain this morning

Hurricane Dorian intensity back to Category 3 as it draws closer to the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

Beaufort County is not yet “in the clear” from Hurricane Dorian’s wrath, however the monstrous Category 3 storm has started to make a turn to the northeast, and its eye shouldn’t get any closer to the Hilton Head coast, Sarah Johnson, National Weather Service meteorologist, said Thursday morning.

As of 6:40 a.m., Hurricane Dorian was churning about 80 miles off the coast of Hilton Head, according to preliminary satellite imagery.

“We were fearing the eye would come 50 miles or less from Beaufort County,” Johnson said. “There’s a sharp gradient between wind speeds coming off the eye, and any closer movement would have been a big factor.”

At 5:27 a.m, the highest wind speeds in Beaufort County topped at 53 mph in the Calibogue Sound, the body of water between Sea Pines on the south end of Hilton Head Island and Daufuskie Island, but the possibility of hurricane-force winds will remain through mid-morning.

The worst of the storm surge in Beaufort County should be over, Johnson said. At Fort Pulaski, the nearest location for tidal measurement by the National Weather Service, tide levels topped at 9.6 feet.

“Savannah switched earlier to offshore winds that Hilton Head just switched to, so the tide levels could be higher there,” Johnson said. “We should be in good shape by the next high tide (in Beaufort County).”

Freshwater flooding, however, is still possible as Beaufort County is expected to see another three inches of rain this morning, Johnson said. It’s unclear how much rain Beaufort County has received so far.

“The worst of the rain and wind is going to be through late morning, could go through this afternoon, but will mostly be done by this evening,” she said.

Conditions will worsen north of Beaufort County, in Charleston County particularly, where Dorian’s eye made a closer approach, Johnson said.

“We were concerned about a landfall (in the Lowcountry),“ Johnson said. “Now that it started to make that turn, we can rule that out.”

Dorian has caused power outages throughout the county overnight. Around 20,000 people reported power outages Thursday morning in Beaufort County, according to outage maps from Dominion Energy and Palmetto Electric.

Through 5:30 a.m., there were around 15 reports of downed trees across the county.

This story will be updated.