What grocery stores are open Thursday in Beaufort County?

The worst of Hurricane Dorian appeared to be over in Beaufort County around noon on Thursday, although officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads and bridges because of high winds.

The county’s evacuation order will be lifted at 3 p.m.

The following stores are open or announced plans to reopen:

Piggly Wiggly, Hilton Head (Coligny Plaza) - Open 2-5 p.m.

Sam’s Club, Bluffton - Open

Walmart Bluffton - Open, but limited number of customers are being allowed in at a time

Publix, Lady’s Island - Open until 10 p.m.

Publix, Bluffton (Baylor Drive) - Open

If you know of a grocery store that is open but not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com.

Lisa Wilson is a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
