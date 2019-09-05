What grocery stores are open Thursday in Beaufort County?

Weather News
The worst of Hurricane Dorian appeared to be over in Beaufort County around noon on Thursday, although officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads and bridges because of high winds.
The county’s evacuation order will be lifted at 3 p.m.
The following stores are open or announced plans to reopen:
Piggly Wiggly, Hilton Head (Coligny Plaza) - Open 2-5 p.m.
Sam’s Club, Bluffton - Open
Walmart Bluffton - Open, but limited number of customers are being allowed in at a time
Publix, Lady’s Island - Open until 10 p.m.
Publix, Bluffton (Baylor Drive) - Open
If you know of a grocery store that is open but not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com.
