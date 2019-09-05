Weather News

After Hurricane Dorian, which Beaufort County restaurants are open Thursday?

A look at neighborhoods in Bluffton after Hurricane Dorian

If you know of a restaurant that is open this week but is not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com

Bluffton

Katie O’Donald’s — OPEN

British Open Pub — OPEN at 2 p.m.

Cheap Seats Tavern 2 — OPEN

Old Town Dispensary — OPEN, just serving alcohol until 3 p.m. Friday

Local Pie — OPEN

Bluffton BBQ — OPEN

Oak Terrace — OPEN, donating 10 percent of sales to American Red Cross

Wendy’s (Belfair Village Drive) — OPEN with limited menu until 8 p.m.

Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen — OPEN at 2 p.m.

One Hot Mama’s — OPEN at 3 p.m. with limited menu

Beaufort

City Java & News — OPEN, hours may be limited

Hearth Wood Fired Pizza — OPEN at 4 p.m.

KC Mike’s Barbecue (Sea Island Pkwy) — OPEN

Golden Corral — OPEN

Hilton Head Island

Hinchey’s Chicago Bar and Grill — OPEN

The Lodge — OPEN at 3 p.m. with a limited menu

Lady’s Island

Waffle House — OPEN

Okatie

Jersey Mike’s — OPEN at 2 p.m.

