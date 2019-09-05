Weather News
After Hurricane Dorian, which Beaufort County restaurants are open Thursday?
A look at neighborhoods in Bluffton after Hurricane Dorian
If you know of a restaurant that is open this week but is not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com
Bluffton
Katie O’Donald’s — OPEN
British Open Pub — OPEN at 2 p.m.
Cheap Seats Tavern 2 — OPEN
Old Town Dispensary — OPEN, just serving alcohol until 3 p.m. Friday
Local Pie — OPEN
Bluffton BBQ — OPEN
Oak Terrace — OPEN, donating 10 percent of sales to American Red Cross
Wendy’s (Belfair Village Drive) — OPEN with limited menu until 8 p.m.
Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen — OPEN at 2 p.m.
One Hot Mama’s — OPEN at 3 p.m. with limited menu
Beaufort
City Java & News — OPEN, hours may be limited
Hearth Wood Fired Pizza — OPEN at 4 p.m.
KC Mike’s Barbecue (Sea Island Pkwy) — OPEN
Golden Corral — OPEN
Hilton Head Island
Hinchey’s Chicago Bar and Grill — OPEN
The Lodge — OPEN at 3 p.m. with a limited menu
Lady’s Island
Waffle House — OPEN
Okatie
Jersey Mike’s — OPEN at 2 p.m.
