Waiter gave 5 reasons why ‘Hilton Head is ruined.’ Now he’s running for mayor

A year ago, Sandon Preston wrote a letter to the editor of the Island Packet where he claimed that “Hilton Head is ruined.” Since then, the 48-year-old has moved to the island and has filed to run for mayor on Monday.
Preston said he moved to the Lowcountry around 10 years ago from Nashua, New Hampshire. He lived on the island for five years and then moved across the bridge to Bluffton for two years. He returned to Hilton Head and now lives on the south end where he works as a waiter.
Preston is still assembling his unnamed platform, but he has strong feelings about a few environmental issues. He told the Island Packet he wants to take the following actions as mayor:
- Installing solar-powered lights for all island bike paths
- Requiring lights on all rental bikes
- Implementing stricter enforcement of speed limits
- Starting an island-wide recycling program and continuing the no-straw program year round
- Charging tourists for beach parking while beginning a free-parking program for residents
- Building another dog park on the south end of the island.
Preston said he was not considering running for mayor until last week when an Island Packet article reported that Michael Santomauro had filed for candidacy. Although Preston has no experience in town government, he said he wants to compete against the Holocaust revisionist.
“I just want to do the right thing by the people,” Preston said.
When asked about his letter to the editor in 2017, Preston told the Island Packet he stands by all five reasons the island is ruined: lack of things to do, gated community exclusivity, secretive town government, “lack of character” of U.S. 278 and the absence of affordable housing on the island.
He said he sees these as issues that still confront the community, but that “there’s always room for improvement.”
In his candidacy for mayor, Preston said he wants to acknowledge that the mayoral position is more of a figurehead than people think. He said that town manager Steve Riley “really runs the show” and makes more money than the office he has filed to run for.
“Everyone comes to Hilton Head to have fun,” Preston said. “I feel like the island has become stagnant and set in our ways.”
Preston joins three other candidates on the ballot as of Tuesday morning, including native islander Rochelle Williams, Town Council member John McCann and Hilton Head resident Michael Santomauro, who has called himself a ‘Holocaust revisionist.’ The mayoral election will be held on Nov. 6 and potential candidates have until Aug. 15 to file.
Council seats for Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 5 are up for grabs.
- Ward 2 comprises portions of the north end of the island, including parts of Hilton Head Plantation. Bill Harkins is the ward’s current representative and has filed to run again.
- Ward 4 comprises of portions of the mid and south end of the island, including Indigo Run and Palmetto Dunes. Kim Likins currently represents the ward. Lennel Stroud has filed to represent this ward.
- Ward 5 comprises the south end of the island. Thomas Lennox currently represents the area and is running again. Richard Dextraze and Patsy Brison have also filed to represent the ward.
