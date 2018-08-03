After 10 years in local government, this Hilton Head Town Council rep wants another four

Nearing the end of his first term on Town Council, Tom Lennox wants to continue to represent Ward 5.
Lennox, a Sea Pines resident, has served on council for four years and before that, spent six years on the town’s Planning Commission.
He filed to run again Thursday afternoon, according to his statement of candidacy filing form.
Ward 5 is comprised of the south end, including Sea Pines.
Lennox, 69, said a major priority should be finishing up hurricane recovery. After that, completing the sewer project is the next priority.
He also said it’s “enormously important” to address improvements to the U.S. 278 and Moss Creek corridor.
In November, residents will be asked to vote on a sales tax referendum that would add a penny of tax to every dollar spent in the county. If approved, it would fund the expansion of the Hilton Head bridges.
A project to widen U.S. 278 from four to six lanes on Jenkins Island received approval earlier this year.
Lennox also wants to address workforce issues.
“Economic and workforce development is huge,”he said. “I think other than a storm, the biggest single threat to our island quality of life and relevance in the future is our ability to attract a qualified workforce.”
In addition, Lennox said “regional cooperation” is important for the island.
“(The town should be) working with other towns and counties and municipal and local governments for the greater good of the region,” Lennox said. “There’s so much development on the mainland now, and that’s going to have an impact on us, so we have to be a part of the discussion on that.”
Lennox is from Pennsylvania, but came to the island in 2006, where he finished his career in commercial banking.
He said after ten years in local government, he has a commitment to taking the job seriously.
Candidates can officially file for the election until Aug. 15. The filing fee is $50 for the mayoral election and $35 to run for Town Council, according to the town’s municipal code.
Three candidates have filed to run for mayor, including Town Council member John McCann, former Hilton Head mayor Tom Peeples and Rochelle Williams.
Council seats for Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 5 are up for grabs.
▪ Ward 2 is comprised of portions of the north end of the island, including parts of Hilton Head Plantation. Bill Harkins is the ward’s current representative and has filed to run again.
▪ Ward 4 is comprised of portions of the mid and south end of the island, including Indigo Run and Palmetto Dunes. Kim Likins currently represents the ward. Lennel Stroud has filed to represent this ward.
▪ Ward 5 is comprised of the south end, including Sea Pines. In addition to Lennox, Richard Dextraze has filed to run for the Ward 5 seat.
Wards can be searched by address on the town’s website.
