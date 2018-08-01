This Hilton Head mayoral candidate wants to finish up what the town has started

After an unsuccessful run for mayor in 2014, Rochelle Williams wants to give it another shot.
Williams, a native islander and resident of the Spanish Wells area, filed to run for the office around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to her statement of candidacy filing form.
She wants to focus on finishing up projects the town has already started.
Among them, the Mitchelville Preservation Project, completing sewer installation on the island — an issue primarily affecting native islanders — and addressing affordable housing.
“We have a lot of homeless people on Hilton Head and we don’t even know that,” Williams said. “I’ve realized affordable housing is needed, especially on the north end of the island.”
According to the town’s website, more than 120 homes in the Oakview, Marshland and Dillion roads area now have access to sewer connection, but the project is ongoing. The town recently finalized a contract with a consultant to provide a workforce development and affordable housing strategy, but details have not yet been released.
Williams, 53, also wants to address transportation and traffic on the island.
“I think we’ve overbuilt ourselves so now we have congestion and traffic and we don’t know what to do with it,” Williams said. “And I think I have a solution — have a trolley system all over Hilton Head.”
The town recently began a trolley system that runs between Shelter Cove and the Coligny area. Williams said that service needs to be expanded to the entire island.
Williams also said there needs to be better communication between the town and residents.
Williams is the chairman and president of 12 Jewels of Life Foundation, a nonprofit group that provides mentoring programs to middle- and high school students in Beaufort and Jasper counties. She said the organization is currently feeding children through a summer lunch program.
Candidates can officially file for the election until Aug. 15. The filing fee is $50 for the mayoral election, and $35 to run for Town Council, according to the town’s municipal code.
Two others have filed to run for mayor as of Tuesday afternoon, including Town Council member John McCann and former Hilton Head mayor Tom Peeples.
Council seats for Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 5 are up for grabs.
▪ Ward 2 is comprised of portions of the north end of the island, including parts of Hilton Head Plantation. Bill Harkins is the ward’s current representative and has filed to run again.
▪ Ward 4 is comprised of portions of the mid- and south-end of the island, including Palmetto Dunes. Kim Likins currently represents the ward. No one has filed for the Ward 4 seat.
▪ Ward 5 is comprised of the south end, including Sea Pines. Tom Lennox currently represents the ward. No one has filed for the Ward 5 seat.
Wards can be searched by address on the town’s website.
