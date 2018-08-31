‘We aren’t unique any longer’: Hilton Head Town Council candidate wants island to adapt

A Hilton Head Plantation resident who said the island should be marketed more to retirees is running to represent Ward 2 on Hilton Head Island Town Council.
Tim Ridge filed to run on the Aug. 15 filing deadline, according to his statement of candidacy filing form. Ward 2 encompasses the northwest side of the island, including Hilton Head Plantation.
Ridge, 72, said he spent decades in private management consulting in the Midwest before moving to Hilton Head permanently with his wife and two daughters in 2012. Since moving to the island, he has served on the Venue Committee since it’s inception in 2016, according to the town’s website. He also attended the “Our Future Think Tank,” which was part of the town’s community visioning process.
Ridge said he believes that one of the biggest industries on the island is retirement, adding “I think we have blinders on for who we compete [with] for residents.”
He said he wants to the island to recognize that Hilton Head was “one of the first developments of beach, golf and tennis communities,” but that “we aren’t unique any longer... we’re not the only community that does that anymore.”
That’s why Ridge said the Town Council should work together to solve issues facing the island now, rather than to “rely on what we always have.” He said he sees problems with so many in the hospitality workforce ”on buses for two hours a day” commuting to work because they can’t afford to live closer.
Ridge said that his “motivation to run for council is really derived from observing the council in action” in recent years. He told the Island Packet he believes that there has been a “lack of transparency and civility” displayed between members of the council.
He said his platform includes balancing the focus on tourism with the needs of residents, developing affordable housing by re-purposing unused buildings and solving workforce transportation issues on the island.
Bill Harkins currently represents Ward 2 and has filed to be on the ballot on Nov. 6. Ridge said he would bring a new perspective to the council.
“I think it’s time to have a fresh voice on the council,” he said. “Bill has been on the council for eight years... I think two terms is probably more than enough for anyone.”
Council seats for Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 5 are up for grabs in this year’s election.
- Ward 2 comprises portions of the north end of the island, including parts of Hilton Head Plantation. Bill Harkins is the ward’s current representative and has filed to run again. Tim Ridge has also filed to represent this ward.
- Ward 4 comprises of portions of the mid and south end of the island, including Indigo Run and Palmetto Dunes. Kim Likins currently represents the ward and is running for mayor. Tamara Becker will run unopposed to represent this ward.
- Ward 5 comprises the south end of the island, including Sea Pines. Thomas Lennox currently represents the area and has filed to run again. Richard Dextraze and Patsy Brison have also filed to represent this ward.
Wards can be searched by address on the town’s website.
