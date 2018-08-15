Hilton Head town council member known for taxpayer-funded lawsuits runs for mayor

A two-time Hilton Head Town Council member, known for recent defamation lawsuits that were funded by taxpayers, has filed to run for mayor — in a move that some call surprising.
Kim Likins, who has represented Ward 4 on Town Council since 2010, filed for candidacy late Wednesday morning. Before then, she had not publicly hinted that she was interested in being mayor.
Likins, 57, lives in Indigo Run and has been a resident of the island since she and her husband married 24 years ago. Likins is the full-time director of the Hilton Head Boys and Girls Club.
On Tuesday night, Likins told the Island Packet that she was taking the night to “pray over it and consider all the possibilities” when she was asked about running for town council.
Fellow council members Bill Harkins and John McCann both said Likins’ last-minute move to run for mayor instead of town council was unexpected.
Likins filed for candidacy seven minutes before Mayor David Bennett sent an email newsletter announcing he would not run. Harkins said he wasn’t surprised by the combination of moves by Bennett and Likins.
“I’m sure it was coordinated,” Harkins said. “They work together. They vote together. It only makes sense that they would be talking about the future together.”
Likins has sided with Bennett and David Ames on a number of issues, while other Town Council members have traditionally sided with town manager Steve Riley.
In a statement, Likins outlined a platform that includes confronting workforce issues, preserving the Gullah community, building on Hilton Head’s “reputation of environmental stewardship” and protecting “historical and cultural assets.”
Likins said she is in “a unique situation,” where she has formed relationships with constituents, town staff and regional neighbors, which she would like to use to her advantage.
She said she has “incredible respect” for the passionate people working for Hilton Head.
Likins has been at the center of a number of defamation lawsuits, dating to December 2015, with government critic Skip Hoagland. The suit alleges that the feud began when Hoagland proclaimed that Likins was unfit to serve in her position at the Boys and Girls Club in phone calls and emails to club leaders.
In early August, Likins filed a new suit against Hoagland claiming that he defamed her and that an insurance policy, which could be used to pay her if she wins her case, has been canceled.
Town council members criticized Likins, pointing out that her lawsuits against Hoagland have cost taxpayers more than $200,000. Members voted in July of last year to change the pay structure of the law firms representing Likins, so that the town would be reimbursed for attorney fees before Likins receives any award if she wins.
Likins was among a group of last-day filings for the mayoral race. She and fellow candidate Alan Perry ran into each other in the records office, where candidates must come to file in person, and she joked, “are you ready for this Alan?”
Seven candidates were in the race as of the filing deadline on Wednesday at noon:
- Town Council member John McCann
- Native Islander Rochelle Williams
- Holocaust Revisionist Michael Santomauro
- Hilton Head resident and waiter Sandon Preston
- Real Estate broker Barry Ginn
- Sales Manager at SunTrust bank Alan Perry, who originally posted on Facebook that he was running for the Ward 2 council seat, then changed his mind to file.
- Town Council member Kim Likins, who currently represents Ward 4 and had not previously announced her intention to run.
