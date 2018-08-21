He wanted ‘YOUR LIFE IS IN DANGER’ on Hilton Head sidewalks, now he’s running for mayor

A Shipyard resident who said he wants to see safer streets for pedestrians on Hilton Head is running for mayor.
Barry W. Ginn, 66, filed to run in the island’s mayoral race on the morning of the deadline last Wednesday, according to his candidacy filing form.
In May, he was in an Island Packet column when he suggested that Hilton Head sidewalks read “YOUR LIFE IS IN DANGER” to alert pedestrians and cyclists of potential risks of crossing busy streets. Ginn said this message is on crosswalks in Salt Lake City, Utah as part of a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of crossing the street.
Ginn said he also would focus on kids’ transportation safety as mayor.
“I want to see an island where kids feel safe enough to ride their bikes to school,” Ginn said about his goal of installing crosswalk lights and advocating for bicyclist safety.
Ginn said he wants to work toward “more accountability to the residents” meaning less time in executive session for town council, “no more personal lawsuits” funded by taxpayers, addressing safety issues for pedestrians and bicyclists on the Cross Island Parkway and adding lights to island crosswalks.
Ginn moved to the island in 1975 from Varnville, and began working as a bellman for a hotel that he said frequently served tourists. After witnessing stranded travelers, Ginn said he had the idea to start a transportation company to take vacationers between the island and the airport.
Ginn said he operated the transportation company until he got into real estate in 1981. He is now a full-time real estate agent with ReMax, and he said he uses his years of living on the island to help others move here.
“I’ve lived in just about every community here but Long Cove and Wexford,” Ginn said.
Ginn was the commissioner of the Hilton Head Public Service District Water Commission from 1994 until 2002, which helped consolidate the number of water utilities that serve the island. He said he wants to use his background on the commission, transportation and advocating for islanders to make change on the town council.
“I’ve always been working behind the scenes working for people who may have been overlooked,” Ginn said about his fight for access to services on the water commission.
Seven people are running for Hilton Head mayor. They are:
- Town Council member John McCann
- Native Islander Rochelle Williams
- Holocaust revisionist Michael Santomauro
- Hilton Head resident and waiter Sandon Preston
- Real Estate broker Barry Ginn
- Sales Manager at SunTrust bank Alan Perry
- Town Council member Kim Likins
