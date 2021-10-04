Sons of Murdaugh housekeeper reach settlement with Beaufort attorney over missing money

READ MORE Alex Murdaugh Coverage The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh. Expand All

The sons of the Murdaugh family housekeeper who died in 2018 after an alleged trip-and-fall accident said they’ve reached a settlement with a Beaufort lawyer accused of working with Alex Murdaugh to withhold death settlement money.

Gloria Satterfield’s sons reached a settlement with personal injury lawyer Cory Fleming and his firm to pay back “all legal fees and expenses Mr. Fleming and his law firm received from the $4,300,000 they recovered for the Estate in connection with the claims asserted against Alex Murdaugh for the death of Gloria Satterfied[sic],” according to a statement through their attorney.

The agreement was reached on Friday, and the settlement announced on Sunday night.

Cory Fleming, his law firm Moss, Kuhn, and Fleming, and their insurance carrier will pay back the funds to the Satterfield estate. Fleming was sued, along with Murdaugh and a banker, accused of diverting settlement money from the family. The sons never received any money.

“Mr. Fleming and his law firm maintain, they—like others—were victims of Alex Murdaugh’s fraudulent scheme,” the statement said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A photograph of Beaufort attorney Cory Fleming. Moss, Kuhn & Fleming

Missing money?

The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 15, said that after Gloria Satterfield died, Murdaugh encouraged her sons to use the services of Fleming and banker Chad Westendorf to file a wrongful death claim against him. Fleming was Murdaugh’s college roommate and godfather to his son Paul, a connection not disclosed to the sons, the lawsuit stated.

An original death settlement of $505,000 was approved, according to public documents. The sons, Michael Satterfield and Brian Harriott, never received any funds from that settlement, the lawsuit states, and learned of its existence when it was reported in the news.

After the lawsuit was filed last month, Satterfield’s attorney, Eric Bland, said he discovered a missing judge’s order approving a $4.3 million settlement. The documents were never filed, though they were signed by a judge.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The sons were supposed to receive $2.76 million of a $4.3 million settlement, according to the documents dated May 13, 2019.

As part of the never-filed settlement, attorney fees of $1.4 million were paid, presumably to Fleming and his firm, as he was Murdaugh’s designated attorney for the estate.

Sunday’s statement seems to represent that those fees will be paid back to the Satterfield estate.

A reporter left a voicemail for Bland on Monday morning. It’s not clear exactly how much money Fleming and his firm will be paying back.

“The estate will continue pursuing other culpable parties who resist acceptance of responsibility for their part in this tragic matter,” according to the statement.

While Fleming and his firm agreed to settle, the statement indicates that the lawsuit could continue to pursue Murdaugh and Westendorf for the alleged missing money.

Gloria Satterfield was a nanny and housekeeper for the Murdaugh family before her death. Drew Martin and submitted dmartin@islandpacket.com

‘Alleged inappropriate conduct of Alex Murdaugh’

Fleming joins a financial firm in efforts to distance themselves from Murdaugh. A week after the original lawsuit was filed, a Georgia-based financial firm released its own statement denying any involvement in the “alleged inappropriate conduct of Alex Murdaugh.”

Murdaugh had Fleming make a check of the settlement money payable to Forge Consulting LLC, a company which structures financial settlements, according to attorney Bland.

“Unfortunately, it appears that Mr. Murdaugh, and possibly others working with him, leveraged the Forge Consulting name and reputation by establishing a bank account titled ‘Forge’ without our knowledge or consent,” Forge wrote.

Forge wrote that it reported the alleged account to law enforcement, “along with others who are investigating.”

Additionally, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of Gloria Satterfield. She died of injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident at the Murdaugh family home, according to court documents. However, her death was listed as “natural” at the hospital weeks later, so no autopsy was ever done. The current Hampton County coroner noticed the irregularity and petitioned SLED to investigate.

The Sunday night statement said a “more comprehensive joint statement from Mr. Fleming, his firm, and the Satterfield Estate will be issued later this week.”