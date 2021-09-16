Photos, video show shackled Alex Murdaugh’s first SC court appearance

Alex Murdaugh was granted a $20,000 bond from a Hampton County judge on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 for his part in staging his own murder so his older son could receive a $10 million insurance payout.

READ MORE Alex Murdaugh Coverage The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh. Expand All

Wearing a khaki Hampton County jail jumpsuit with his wrists and ankles shackled, Alex Murdaugh made his first appearance in court Thursday after turning himself in on charges related to a botched suicide plot and insurance conspiracy.

Murdaugh, in glasses and a white cotton mask, was nearly too tall for his chair and spoke quietly to his attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, as Magistrate Judge Tanja Alexander laid out the charges against him.

Charged with misrepresentation of a false nature related to insurance, conspiracy and filing a false police report, Murdaugh received a $20,000 bond with a promise to remain in a rehab facility. Harpootlian handed Murdaugh’s passport to a SLED agent in the courtroom.

Murdaugh’s client and drug dealer of 10 years, Curtis Smith, was arrested and charged earlier this week in the plot. Smith allegedly shot and wounded Murdaugh, but there were no signs of injury to Murdaugh’s face or the back of his head in court on Thursday.

Murdaugh’s son, Paul, and wife, Maggie were murdered in June. That case remains unsolved. The suicide plot was designed to benefit Buster Murdaugh, the only living son, who would have inherited a $10 million life insurance policy had Murdaugh been killed.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“He has had a tremendous opioid addiction. The death of his wife and son have put him over the edge in terms to that addiction,” Harpootlian said in court. “That is why one of the major reasons he was considering having himself killed.”

Here are scenes from inside the courtroom.

Alex Murdaugh was granted a $20,000 bond from a Hampton County judge on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 for his part in staging his own murder so his older son could receive a $10 million insurance payout. Jake Shore

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Alex Murdaugh was granted a $20,000 bond from a Hampton County judge on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 for his part in staging his own murder so his older son could receive a $10 million insurance payout. Jake Shore

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers Jim Griffin (left) and Dick Harpootlian (right) await Murdaugh’s bond hearing in Hampton County on Sept. 16, 2021. Jake Shore Staff photo

Attorneys Jim Griffin, left, and Dick Harpootlian, right, speak with client Alex Murdaugh and a Hampton County bond hearing on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Jake Shore jshore@islandpacket.com

Attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian speak with client Alex Murdaugh and a Hampton County bond hearing on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Jake Shore jshore@islandpacket.com

Attorneys Jim Griffin, left, and Dick Harpootlian, center, speak with client Alex Murdaugh and a Hampton County bond hearing on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Jake Shore jshore@islandpacket.com

Magistrate Judge Tonja Alexander ruled over Alex Murdaugh’s bond hearing on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Hampton County court. Jake Shore jshore@islandpacket.com

Dick Harpootlian, attorney for Alex Murdaugh, hands over Murdaugh’s passport to a SLED agent during a bond hearing on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Jake Shore jshore@islandpacket.com

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 5:43 PM.