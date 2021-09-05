Crime & Public Safety
Alex Murdaugh called 911 after being shot in the head Saturday in Hampton County, SLED says
This story will be updated
Hampton lawyer Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and a son were shot to death in June, called 911 early Saturday afternoon after receiving “a superficial gunshot wound to the head,” the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said Sunday.
The agency released details of the shooting Sunday, confirming that Murdaugh was shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville in Hampton County and that Murdaugh himself called 911 at 1:34 p.m. Saturday.
The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded and coordinated with Hampton County EMS to airlift Murdaugh to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for the gunshot wound.
SLED personnel were dispatched at 2:41 p.m. at the request of the Sheriff’s Office, with local SLED agents arriving an hour later and SLED crime scene agents getting there at 4:30 p.m., the release said.
Officers worked through the night into Sunday morning, collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.
SLED processed and towed a black Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by Murdaugh from the scene, according to the release.
As of 2:35 p.m. Sunday, there have been no arrests.
The agency encourages anyone with information, “no matter how insignificant,” to contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.
Comments