Alex Murdaugh’s former SC law firm sues him for stealing funds for years. What to know

Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm, founded by his great-grandfather in 1910, filed a lawsuit claiming that Murdaugh funneled stolen money from clients and the law firm into a fake bank account for years.

Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick filed the suit Wednesday in Colleton County court, alleging its former employee “was able to covertly steal these funds by disguising disbursements from settlements as payments” to Murdaugh’s fraudulent account, the firm alleges.

PMPED’s lawsuit against Murdaugh comes one day after court documents indicated the firm could be implicated in Murdaugh’s scheme to divert a multimillion-dollar settlement away from the heirs of his former housekeeper.

In a statement about the lawsuit, PMPED said Murdaugh submitted to the firm and clients false documentation that allowed him to funnel stolen money into “fraudulent bank accounts.”

Murdaugh, the statement said, used firm assets “in an unauthorized manner and without the consent or knowledge of his former partners to further his scheme to defraud.”

The firm’s lawsuit seeks to find out where Murdaugh’s alleged stolen money went and “if any of it is hidden away,” the statement said.

PMPED also wants to know whether Murdaugh has signed any agreements that would allow him to make money from books, interviews or other publicity, the statement said.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information from PMPED’s lawsuit.