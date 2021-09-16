Alex Murdaugh arrested for allegedly staging his own SC murder for insurance money

READ MORE Alex Murdaugh Coverage The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh. Expand All

Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina lawyer who confessed to staging his own murder so his son could receive at $10 million insurance payout, turned himself in to Hampton County police late Thursday morning.

He was booked at the Hampton County Detention Center.

Warrants were obtained for his arrest Wednesday on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and falsifying a police report, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. His case will be prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office.

A bond hearing for the charges is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday in Hampton.

The 53-year-old Murdaugh, who was shot in the head on Sept. 4, had originally told police someone shot him as he was fixing a flat tire on his car on the side of a rural Hampton County road. He was flown to a Savannah hospital for treatment, and then entered an out-of-state drug rehab facility.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Tuesday, SLED accused a Walterboro man with assisting in a suicide plot to kill Murdaugh.

The man, Curtis Edward Smith, is a former client of Murdaugh’s from a 2010 personal injury lawsuit.

Curtis Edward “Eddie” Smith was arrested on Sept. 14, 2021, and charged with assisted suicide in a shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh. Colleton County Sheriff's Office Colleton County Sheriff's Office

SLED accused Murdaugh of conspiring with Smith, calling him a “co-defendant.”

According to the warrants, Murdaugh gave Smith a gun and told him to shoot Murdaugh in the head so Buster Murdaugh could receive a $10 million insurance payout. Buster is Alex Murdaugh’s sole surviving son.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Smith later threw the gun away in an undisclosed location, an affidavit in the case says.

Murdaugh admitted to the botched scheme in a statement to SLED on Monday, according to the warrants.

“I can assure you that SLED agents will continue working to bring justice to anyone involved with any criminal act associated with these ongoing investigations,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel in a Thursday statement. “The arrests in this case are only the first step in that process.”

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 12:26 PM.