Solicitor’s Office says Alex Murdaugh will no longer prosecute its cases as volunteer

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says it plans to bar Alex Murdaugh, whose family ran the agency for nearly a century, from prosecuting cases on its behalf.

The agency that prosecutes cases for five counties said it is currently drafting a letter to formally notify Murdaugh he is no longer authorized to volunteer for the Solicitor’s Office, according to spokesperson Jeff Kidd.

It’s a large reversal of fortune for the Hampton lawyer, who resigned from his family law firm on Friday amid accusations of misappropriated funds. Murdaugh called 911 the following day, reporting he had been shot on a rural Hampton County road. On Sunday, he announced his resignation and that he was entering drug treatment.

Murdaugh hasn’t prosecuted a case since 2019, Kidd said, but he often helped his father, the former solicitor, who recently died.

Kidd said there was not a specific reason that would be cited in the letter.

The firm — Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick — said in a statement that Murdaugh resigned Friday after it discovered the missing money. The firm also told law enforcement and the S.C. Bar.

Two sources in the S.C. legal community previously told The Island Packet and The State newspapers that the number was substantial and in excess of $1 million.

Previously, the Solicitor’s Office named Alex Murdaugh as an authorized volunteer prosecutor after news broke that his wife and son had been killed on June 7 in Colleton County. It came as questions had arisen about why Solicitor Duffie Stone was offering “investigative support” in the murder investigation and hadn’t recused himself, which he eventually did do on Aug. 11.

The influential Murdaugh family ran the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office from 1920 to 2005, while the family law firm won millions in personal injury lawsuits over the years. The Murdaughs still prosecuted in Hampton County for the agency, even after Duffie Stone was elected.

No hours were recorded by the Solicitor’s Office to account for how much work they did for the agency.

