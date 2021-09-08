Crime & Public Safety

Alex Murdaugh’s brother, law firm partner ‘shocked’ by news of drug abuse and stolen money

Alex Murdaugh’s older brother claims he didn’t know about Alex’s drug addiction or that he was stealing money from their family’s law firm, according to a statement in the county’s local newspaper.

Randolph “Randy” Murdaugh IV worked alongside his brother Alex Murdaugh at Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick. Alex Murdaugh, who was shot in the head on Old Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County after stopping because of car trouble, resigned from the law firm a day earlier due to allegations that he was misappropriating money.

“I was shocked, just as the rest of my PMPED family, to learn of my brother, Alex’s, drug addiction and stealing of money,” the statement to the Hampton County Guardian said. “I love my law firm family and also love Alex as my brother. While I will support him in his recovery, I do not support, condone, or excuse his conduct in stealing by manipulating his most trusted relationships. I will continue to pursue my client’s interests with the highest degree of honesty and integrity, as I always have.”

gma.JPG
Randolph Murdaugh IV and John Marvin Murdaugh, Paul Murdaugh’s uncles, speak for the first time since the double homicide. Screenshot Good Morning America

The weekend’s shooting comes three months after Alex Murdaugh found his younger son, Paul Murdaugh, and wife, Maggie Murdaugh, fatally shot on their property in Islandton.

Alex Murdaugh was suspended from practicing law by the S.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday. The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, where he’d previously volunteered, also said it plans to bar him from prosecuting cases on its behalf.

Randy Murdaugh is still an active partner at PMPED. He and their other brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, appeared on Good Morning America together in a prerecorded interview less than two weeks after the double homicide in Colleton County.

Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime/breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
