Within hours shots were fired in four different locations on Hilton Head Island

In a matter of nine hours the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots being fired in four different highly trafficked business areas on Hilton Head Island.
No one was injured during any of the shootings that all took place during the busy Fourth of July holiday week.
The first call came in about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday night when witnesses reported shots were fired from a white Cadillac as it drove through Street Meet restaurant’s parking lot. The vehicle then quickly sped away.
Christopher Mullen, 30 of Bluffton was discovered a short time later by deputies and charged with discharging a firearm within town limits, possession of a firearm by a felon and evading. Darren Maheffey, 27, of Hilton Head also was charged with evading after fleeing from police with Mullen upon their discovery.
Yet, the night was not finished for deputies.
No more than 30 minutes after the shooting was reported at Street Meet another call came in for a shot fired about five miles away near One Hot Mama’s, according to police reports.
Witnesses said they saw a man pull out a gun and shoot it into the air once at about midnight outside the restaurant, located on the south end of the island within the popular “triangle” bar district, the report states.
Video surveillance confirmed the witness accounts, the police report states.
Then again, another call about 30 minutes later of shots fired about one mile away at Big Bamboo Cafe at 12:38 a.m. Thursday morning.
Witnesses reported seeing a man shoot several rounds outside the restaurant located in Colingy Plaza.
Deputies discovered seven silver .45 caliber shell casings near the business, the report states. It goes on to say bullet holes were found in the vinyl canvass covering the corridor near the restaurant.
The report states the description of the shooter at One Hot Mama’s matched the description of the individual witnesses say they saw shooting at Big Bamboo Cafe.
At about 8 a.m. deputies received their fourth call, an employee of Elite Barber shop showed up at work to find a window had been shot out the night before, a police report shows.
An exact time for the shooting, which occurred about a mile away from Big Bamboo Cafe and a quarter mile away from One Hot Mama’s is unknown.
Capt. Bob Bromage, with the sheriff’s office, said Saturday the three south side shootings are still being investigated at this time.
