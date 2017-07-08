Window shot out at Hilton Head’s Elite Barber Shop

The morning after shots rang out at Street Meet on Hilton Head Island, an employee of Elite Barber Shop started his day to find a window shot out of the business, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Capt. Bob Bromage said the Elite Barber Shop incident, which likely took place Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning, is still under investigation.
In the Street Meet shooting, two men were arrested Wednesday after witnesses said they drove through a parking lot shooting near the northend bar.
Broomage said Saturday it is unknown if the two incidents are related.
The two businesses sit about five miles apart, with Elite Barber Shop located on the south end of the island near the Sea Pines traffic circle.
Anthony “Tony” Mazzochi, owner of Elite Barber Shop, was charged with multiple felonies in December for sale of distribution of heroin, trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled substance. The charges are still pending, according to the Beaufort County Court website.
He also pleaded guilty to marijuana possession in 2010, along with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possessing schedule 4 drugs with intent to distribute in 2009.
In 2008, he pleaded guilty to the illegal sale or delivery of a pistol, resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a pistol, court records show.
Elite Barber Shop opened on Hilton Head Island last year.
Teresa Moss
