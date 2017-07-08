Shot fired near One Hot Mama’s on Hilton Head Island

A man took out a gun and shot it into the air once Wednesday night outside One Hot Mama’s, located in the popular “Triangle” bar district on the south side of Hilton Head Island, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Surveillance camera footage captured a man pulling a gun out of his pants and shooting it into the air, the report states. According to the report, the man was not located by police.
A quarter of a mile away, employees at Elite Barber Shop reported that a window was shot out at the business Thursday morning, according to police records. It is believed the window was shot out late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.
Two men also were arrested Wednesday night after shooting near Street Meet, a north end bar on the island.
