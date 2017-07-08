Shots fired near Big Bamboo Cafe on Hilton Head

Witnesses reported seeing a man shooting near Big Bamboo Cafe early Thursday morning, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office records say.
Deputies discovered seven silver .45 caliber shell casings near the Coligny Plaza business upon arrival, the report states. It says bullet holes also were found in the vinyl canvass covering the corridor near Big Bamboo.
A description of the shooter matched a suspect who had fired a shot in the air at One Hot Mama’s earlier in the night, the report states.
It says deputies detained an individual matching the description shortly after arriving but the suspect did not have any guns on him.
The shots fired were one of four shooting incidents which allegedly took place in the late hours of Wednesday and early hours of Thursday.
A window broken by a gun shot was discovered at Elite Barber Shop located near Sea Pines Traffic Circle Thursday morning. The crime was suspected to have happened the evening before.
Two men were also arrested Wednesday night after shooting several rounds near Street Meets bar located on the north end of the island.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments