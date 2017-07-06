2 arrested after witnesses report shots fired outside Hilton Head bar

Two men — one from Hilton Head Island and the other from Bluffton — were arrested Wednesday night after witnesses told deputies they drove through a parking lot and fired shots near a Hilton Head bar.
Christopher Mullen, 30, of Bluffton, was charged with discharging a firearm within town limits, possession of a firearm by a felon, and fleeing to evade after he and Darren Mahaffey, 27, of Hilton Head were arrested following a foot chase with Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to Capt. Bob Bromage.
Mahaffey also was charged with fleeing to evade arrest, Bromage said.
Witnesses at Street Meet restaurant told investigators that, around 11:30 p.m., a white Cadillac drove through the parking lot and fired several shots before speeding away. No injuries were reported.
Deputies issued a lookout bulletin for the vehicle, which was discovered a short time later in the parking lot of a Mathews Drive business.
When the two occupants inside the vehicle were approached, they ran before they were caught a short time later.
Mullen was found with a handgun in his pocket, Bromage said.
Both men were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where, as of Thursday afternoon, both remained in custody, according to the jail’s website.
A bond of $7,175 has been assigned to Mullen, and Mahaffey received a bond of $2,175.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
