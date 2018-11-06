Early results are starting to come in for Beaufort County school board races

Beaufort County voters took to the polls Tuesday to potentially elect seven new members to the Beaufort County Board of Education and transform the contentious board.
In the county’s most contested school board election in recent years, 20 candidates vied for seven open seats on the 11-member board. No candidates ran uncontested.
Results as of 9 p.m. show:
- District 2: With 85 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent David Striebinger is leading with 50.26 percent of the vote and challenger Terry Thomas has 48.68 percent.
- District 3: With 82 percent of precincts reporting, William Smith is in the lead with 54.33 percent of the vote. Incumbent Cynthia Gregory-Smalls is in second with 28.82 percent. Natasha Robinson is in third with 11.67 percent. And, Buryl Garnett Sumpter is in fourth with 4.61 percent.
- District 4: With 50 percent of precincts reporting, Tricia Fidrych is in the lead with 56.19 percent of the vote. Incumbent Joseph Dunkle is in second with 42.71 percent.
- District 5: With 84 percent of precincts reporting, Stew Butler is in the lead with 33.16 percent of the vote. Richard Geier is in second place with 31.18 percent. Sarah Stuchell is in third with 21.30 percent. And Ray Johnson is in fourth with 13.45 percent.
Board members split into two pretty-clear factions with six board members who typically backed Moss and five who questioned him and his motives.
Five of the board’s six-person majority seats were up for grabs Tuesday, and two of those board members ran for re-election — District 3’s Cynthia Gregory-Smalls and District 7’s Evva Anderson.
Two of the board’s five-person minority seats were open, and both board members ran for re-election — District 2’s David Striebinger and District 4’s Joseph Dunkle.
The seven newly elected board members will have a full plate during their first year in office, including choosing a new superintendent to be a permanent replacement for Moss, potentially trying to pass another referendum to deal with overcrowding in Bluffton schools and rebuilding trust among community members, parents and the Beaufort County school district.
