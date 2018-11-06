This Hilton Head Town Council race is going to a runoff election, unofficial results say

The Ward 5 Hilton Head Town Council seat is apparently going to a runoff election, according to unofficial election results.
Although only 15 Hilton Head Town Council votes have been reported online as of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Patsy Brison, a candidate for Ward 5, said her husband checked the results posted on the doors of the three Ward 5 polling locations, and that she and incumbent Tom Lennox are apparently going to a runoff election.
“I’m very pleased if that’s the case and there’s going to be a runoff,” Brison said. “I look forward to continuing to work on this race.”
Photos of the results taped to the doors of St. Luke’s Church, Seabrook and the Sea Pines Community Center show Brison with 468 votes and Lennox with 550.
The runoff election would be held on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Three Hilton Head Town Council seats were up for grabs, but only the Ward 2 and Ward 5 races were contested.
Official results are not yet available.
Incumbent Bill Harkins and Tim Ridge, who has served on the town’s Venue Committee since 2016, faced off in the Ward 2 race.
Ward 2 comprises portions of the north end of the island, including some of Hilton Head Plantation.
Harkins said in August that Town Council, which is often divided, should work together more. Ridge said the island should be marketed more to retirees.
The Ward 5 race consists of incumbent Tom Lennox, Richard Dextraze, who owns an insurance business on the island, and Patsy Brison, who is on the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals.
Ward 5 is made up of much of the south end, including Sea Pines.
Lennox said in August a major priority of council should be finishing up hurricane recovery. Dextraze said the island is not “an alternative to Myrtle Beach” and should attract more “quality tourists.” Brison said she favors Charles Fraser’s vision for a “natural island” and wants to address development, including density and building height.
The Ward 4 seat — previously held by mayoral candidate Kim Likins — will likely be filled by Tamara Becker, who ran unopposed. She will represent parts of the mid-island, including Palmetto Dunes and Indigo Run.
According to the League of Women Voters survey, Becker has lived on the island since 2014. Becker said the three main challenges facing the island include overall development, workforce sustainability and safety.
The election results have the potential to shake up a longtime 4-3 split on council, which most notably involved council member support for town manager Steve Riley. Several closed-door meetings were ended when mayoral candidate John McCann moved to make any future discussions public.
The next council, along with Hilton Head’s new mayor, will be tasked with making policy decisions on several issues that have proven to be divisive among both council and the public, including the town’s vision, an arts center, workforce housing and chamber transparency.
This story will be updated. Check back for the latest developments.
